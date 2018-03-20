Billionaire J.B. Pritzker wins Illinois Democratic governor primary on strength of $70 million campaign

Billionaire J.B. Pritzker cruised to victory Tuesday night in the Illinois Democratic governor primary, his record-setting $70 million campaign allowing him to build a formidable operation his underfunded rivals could not overcome.

“I’m J.B. Pritzker, and I’m going to beat Bruce Rauner,” said the candidate, who took the stage in a Chicago hotel ballroom to the song “Go Big or Go Home” by the group American Authors. “And together, we’re going to put Springfield back on the side of working families.”

With 81 percent of the state’s precincts counted, Pritzker had 46 percent of the vote compared with 26 percent for state Sen. Daniel Biss of Evanston and 24 percent for Kenilworth developer Chris Kennedy. Trailing far behind were anti-violence advocate Tio Hardiman of Chicago; Bob Daiber, the lone Downstate candidate in the race; and perennial candidate Robert Marshall from Burr Ridge.

Pritzker did well in Chicago and the suburbs. With nearly 90 percent of the city’s precincts counted, Pritzker had 45 percent of the vote to Biss’ 27 percent and Kennedy’s 24 percent. But Pritzker also was holding at least 40 percent of the vote in the suburbs and racking up 60 percent of the vote or more in several smaller Downstate counties.

Pritzker, a Hyatt Hotels heir and Gold Coast investor, got into the race in April. He dipped into his fortune to pay for tens of millions of dollars’ worth of TV ads across the state and put together an active get-out-the-vote operation.

Pritzker said he wanted to take a page from a rising progressive youth movement and “call BS” on the “same old playbook” that reverts a candidate to the safety of the political middle following a primary election.

“So tonight we begin a general election campaign about issues that are as bold as they are big. This campaign is not just about the failed policies of a failed governor who thinks that lifting up the people of Illinois is a government expense rather than an investment in the future.

“No, this campaign is about a fight for economic security about jobs, and wages, health care, education and human services for working families in Illinois,” he said.

But Pritzker still has a few things to learn about Illinois. Citing the problems of a Quad Cities-area couple whose social service agency failed during a prolonged budget crisis, Pritzker pronounced the name of their hometown Milan like the city in Italy. The correct pronunciation, however, is “My-lan.”

During a campaign filled with controversies, Pritzker acknowledged: “We should be honest about who we are as citizens and who we are as candidates. I’m not a perfect person. I’m not going to pretend to be.

“And frankly, I’ve had enough of people like Donald Trump and politicians like Bruce Rauner, who can never acknowledge a flaw, never offer an apology and never take responsibility for anything or anyone under their care,” he said.

Then he added a mocking reference to Rauner. “I won’t put on a costume and jump on a Harley and pretend to be someone I’m not,” Pritzker said. “I won’t blame everyone else for my inability to compromise or get anything done.”

In conceding defeat, Kennedy talked at length about his family’s legacy of public service and his drive to keep fighting.

“We have battled J.B. Pritzker for the heart and souls of Illinois,” Kennedy told supporters. “The voters have spoken and now we must give J.B. Pritzker the support he has earned.”

Biss said he had called to congratulate Pritzker and discuss the differences they had.

“We agreed on certain things and we agreed on one very important thing: the absolute essential need for the future of our state for us to come together to defeat Bruce Rauner,” Biss said.

Pritzker’s strength was evident throughout the state based on the early returns. Biss, appealing to a younger voter, led only in the counties of McLean and Champaign, home to two state universities. Kennedy was leading in only one county, tiny Hardin County, on the Indiana border.

Biss, who has served in the legislature since 2011, had sought to appeal to a growing progressive movement that followed the 2016 presidential election. In contrast to his more wealthy rivals, Biss sought to portray himself as middle class while looking to the left wing of a divided Democratic Party for support.

Kennedy, an heir to the iconic Massachusetts political family, was largely forced to scramble for cash and TV time to get out his message against the far wealthier Pritzker and ultimately found a lane by attacking the state’s and Cook County’s Democratic establishment.

Even before the final day of balloting began Tuesday, more than 441,000 early votes and votes by mail had been cast, according to the State Board of Elections. Of the total, more than 73 percent of those voters cast a Democratic primary ballot.

With his ability to write big campaign checks, Pritzker quickly became the establishment candidate. Democratic allies in organized labor quickly rallied around him, believing his deep pockets would allow them to devote their campaign cash to House and Senate races to protect Democratic majorities in the General Assembly.

Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan did not formally endorse for governor, and neither did the state Democratic Party he chairs. But last fall, Pritzker won the backing of the Madigan-influenced Cook County Democratic organization and later the state’s Democratic county chairmen’s association.

Pritzker also was hammered by millions of dollars in attack ads from Rauner, who sought to link him not only to Madigan, the governor’s chief political nemesis, but also to imprisoned ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich. The Chicago Tribune reported that in November 2008, Pritzker was caught on federal wiretaps asking Blagojevich to appoint him state treasurer and strategizing with the soon-to-be-arrested governor on who to appoint to President-elect Barack Obama’s U.S. Senate seat.