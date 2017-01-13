Chicago police use excessive force, unfairly target minorities, Justice Dept. says

A damning U.S. Department of Justice report released Friday morning excoriates the Chicago Police Department for using excessive force and unfairly targeting minorities while providing shoddy training and little effective supervision or discipline.

The 164-page report paints a picture of a broken department where poorly trained and supervised officers have too often resorted to using force, sometimes lethal and often against African-Americans and Hispanic. The officers have infrequently faced consequences, as the city's famously ineffective oversight authorities have done cursory investigations biased in favor of officers, the report states.

In response to the investigation, Mayor Rahm Emanuel has agreed to enter a court-enforced pact with the Justice Department on reforms, the Justice Department announced.

The report is the product of a federal investigation launched more than a year ago amid the fallout over the shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald by a white officer. As expected, the Justice Department found that the department systematically violates the rights of citizens.

One of the report's key findings echoes a contention black and Hispanic Chicagoans have made for decades – that police unfairly target minorities. The report says DOJ investigators had "serious concerns about the prevalence of racially discriminatory conduct by some CPD officers."

Statistics cited by the DOJ show that CPD has used force almost 10 times more often against blacks than against whites.

The department's problems have taken root because of a lack of effective training, supervision, policy and discipline, the Justice Department found. The report focuses particular attention on the department's failure to responsibly investigate use of force.

The city's investigators have failed to reconcile clashing accounts of shootings among officers, ignored evidence of misconduct and reached findings based on readings of the facts that were biased toward police.

Chicago police must show "communities racked with violence that their police force cares about them and has not abandoned them, regardless of where they live or the color of their skin," the report states.

"That confidence is broken in many neighborhoods in Chicago," the report says.

DOJ officials said that Chicago police have shot people who posed no threat and Tasered people who simply didn't follow verbal commands. The report criticizes use-of-force training at the city's academy, noting that DOJ investigators observed a training video that had been made decades before and "was inconsistent with both current law and CPD's own policies."

Further, when officials spoke to recent graduates from the academy, only one in six "came close to properly articulating the legal standard for use of force."

The report's release marks a landmark for the country's second-largest local police department and one of the last acts of President Barack Obama's Justice Department. Under Obama, the agency was unusually active in intervening in troubled police departments at a time when police shootings of African-Americans — some recorded on video and shared worldwide — spurred heated protests.

But the report also lands as serious questions loom about the future of police reform in Chicago and nationwide. President-elect Donald Trump has supported aggressive law enforcement, and his nominee for attorney general, Alabama Republican Sen. Jeff Sessions, has criticized consent decrees, a key federal tool for forcing compliance in troubled departments.

Local activists and lawyers have voiced fears that Emanuel's resolve to change policing will wane if Trump's Justice Department relaxes its stance, but the mayor has said he's committed to improving the 12,000-strong police force. During the 13-month investigation, Emanuel pressed changes in line with reforms that federal authorities have tended to seek in other departments: tightening use-of-force policies and stepping up training and discipline.

The report's release answered a key lingering question as to whether Emanuel would agree to formal court supervision of reforms. In her statement Friday morning, Attorney General Loretta Lynch announced that the city had signed an agreement to work with federal officials on a consent decree, to be filed in federal court. An independent monitor also will be appointed to oversee the process.

Such an agreement is standard but critical in the process to reform police departments, according to policing experts. As recently as Thursday, Emanuel had avoided saying whether the city would enter a consent decree.

As he has started overhauling the department, the mayor has faced criticism from activists and civil rights attorneys, in part because his plans have left much control with City Hall. Emanuel's reforms remain unfinished, and last week the top department official assigned to oversee departmental reforms quit after six months on the job to become police chief in Oakland, Calif.

The DOJ report includes criticisms of some of the changes Emanuel has made so far. Emanuel has widely expanded the department's stock of Tasers – devices that deliver a debilitating electrical shocks – but the report says the department cycled large numbers of officers through the training program too quickly, "without proper curriculum, staff, or equipment."

"This left many officers who completed the training uncomfortable with how to use Tasers effectively as a less-lethal force option—the very skill the training was supposed to teach," the report says.

The mayor is also contending with rampant gun violence on the South and West sides, which some blame on police scaling back activity to avoid controversies. Chicago had 762 homicides in 2016, the most in two decades.

The report closes one chapter of a saga that started with the release of police dashboard camera video of Officer Jason Van Dyke shooting McDonald 16 times in October 2014. The city fought for more than a year to avoid releasing the video even as it agreed to pay $5 million to McDonald's family before a lawsuit was even filed.