U.S. stocks dive as Flynn said to implicate Trump

U.S. stocks fell the most in three weeks and Treasuries surged with gold after Michael Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to federal agents, unnerving financial markets that have been rallying on the prospects for massive tax cuts and accelerating economic growth.

The Dow Jones, which set records Thursday, fell as much as 311 points following reports that Flynn would implicate President Donald Trump in his communications with Russians. The Nasdaq fell as much as 120 points.

The S&P 500 Index fell 1 percent, while gold futures surged more than 1 percent and 10-year Treasury yields plunged nine basis points. Bloomberg’s dollar index sank as investors flocked to the yen.

Financial markets quickly assumed a risk-off stance, with haven assets surging after the former national security adviser agreed to provide cooperation that promises to take Special Counsel Robert Mueller deep into Donald Trump’s administration.

“All of a sudden we get this news out and kind of have the rug jerked out from underneath the Trump Trade,” Gary Bradshaw, a portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, said by phone. “I’m going by the seat of my pants based on what I’m hearing but we’ve had this great rally in the market, and now we have this other issue. We’ve had the rug jerked out from underneath us.”

Earlier Flynn, who was fired as President Donald Trump’s national security adviser after revelations that he lied about his communications with Russia’s ambassador, was charged for lying to federal agents about the contact.

The news overshadowed the Senate tax bill as it headed for a round of marathon votes Friday, with the chance of passage remaining high even after leaders suspended voting yesterday after a key compromise to win a majority had collapsed. Equities have been rallying on signs the bill will pass, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above 24,000 for the first time Thursday.

“I don’t know if it’s shocking, at least not since Flynn cut off communications a couple weeks ago,” Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group LLC, said by phone. “But as far as the markets, markets don’t like volatility of any kind and this creates the possibility of uncertainty in the White House.”

There are also reports the White House is weighing replacing Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, a week before Congress must act to prevent a partial government shutdown.

With assistance by Randall Jensen