Anthony Bourdain dead at age 61 in apparent suicide: CNN

Television personality, author and celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain has been found dead at age 61, his network CNN has reported in a statement read on-air Friday morning.

The Emmy-winning television host of "Parts Unknown" was found unresponsive in his France hotel room Friday morning in an apparent suicide, CNN said.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Bourdain, perhaps most widely known for his travel shows that blended food, culture and history, first rose to fame with the publication of a New Yorker article, later turned into a book titled "Kitchen Confidential," that dished on the unseemly nature of Manhattan restaurant kitchens.

This is a breaking story, check back for details