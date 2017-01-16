Sykesville man faces charges after state police helicopter struck by laser

A Sykesville man faces charges after he allegedly struck a Maryland State Police Helicopter with a laser early Monday morning, according to Maryland State Police.

Connor Grant Brown, 30, of the 1200 block on Canterbury Drive in Sykesville, is charged with reckless endangerment, obstructing and hindering, and shining a laser pointer at an aircraft.

Police said the Trooper 3 helicopter was assisting the Carroll County Sheriff's Office with an investigation in the area of the 800 block of Klees Mill Road. While taking part in the investigation, the cockpit of the aircraft was struck by a green laser approzimately eight times.

Pilot Todd Hyson and crew chief Sgt. Gregg Lantz were both transported to Frederick Memorial Hospital for treatment and were later released, police said.

The crew was forced to abort the mission in support of the sheriff's office investigation in an attempt to find the source of the laser beam, police said. They located the source on Canteberry Drive and a Carroll County Sheriff Deputy officer responded. According to police, a subsequent investigation revealed Brown had operated the device that struck the helicopter.