Maryland QB Pigrome out for season with torn ACL; LB Aniebonam fractures ankle

Maryland football coach DJ Durkin announced at his weekly news conference Tuesday that sophomore quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome will be out for the rest of the season after tearing his ACL in Saturday’s 51-41 win at No. 23 Texas Saturday.

Pigrome was injured late in the third quarter after having a breakthrough performance. The 5-11, 196-pound Pigrome overcame a pick-six on his first pass to complete eight of his next 11 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 64 yards and a touchdown.

Durkin also announced that freshman Kasim Hill, who completed a 40-yard pass to junior wide receiver D.J. Moore on a third-and-19 during is second series before scoring from three yards out, will start Saturday’s home opener against Towson.

Pigrome wasn’t the only serious injury of the game. Durkin announced Tuesday that senior linebacker Jesse Aniebonam sustained a fractured ankle and will also undergo surgery. Aniebonam will be out “several months” and his return is also considered unlikely.

Sophomore cornerback Antwaine Richardson, who was carted off the field at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and taken to a local hospital for a head injury, was able to return with the team from Austin and is in the concussion protocal.

