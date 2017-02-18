Springlike weather warms Baltimore for the weekend

Spring came early this weekend when warm weather swept the region Saturday.

Temperatures reached 71 degrees at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Although temperatures were much higher than average, they fell short of setting a record. The record high in Baltimore on Feb. 18, 1976, was 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Warm weather is in the forecast again Sunday, with highs near 70 degrees in Baltimore, the National Weather Service projects. Temperatures are expected to drop early in the week, with highs on Monday and Tuesday in the 50s — still milder than typical February weather.

