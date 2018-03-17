Maryland truck driver crushed to death by his own tractor-trailer at I-95 rest stop

A tractor-trailer driver from Laurel was killed early Saturday when he was run over by his own truck after failing to apply the parking brake at a rest stop along Interstate 95 in Howard County, Maryland State Police said.

Police said the Waterloo Barrack received a call at about 7 a.m. Saturday for a pedestrian wedged between two vehicles at the rest stop near the Patuxent River Bridge.

Police said a dump truck was parked at the rest area, when a tractor-trailer pulled up behind it. The tractor-trailer driver exited and began to walk between the two vehicles.

At that point, the tractor-trailer began to drift forward, pinning the driver between the two vehicles.

The man was identified as Jose Ngoran Amoa, 64, of Laurel. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A police investigation found that Amoa failed to engage the parking brake on the tractor-trailer.

