Reality Winner, an Air Force vet who studied yoga in Baltimore, thrust to center of Russian hacking controversy

Ellicott City yoga instructor Keith Golden thinks of Reality Leigh Winner as a dedicated student and compassionate person who works hard and cares deeply for animals and people.

On Tuesday, though, he opened a text from a friend instructing him to look up Winner online. He was met with news that his former student had been charged with leaking to reporters a National Security Agency file about Russian attempts to interfere in last year's election.

Winner, an Air Force veteran who recently spent time stationed in Maryland and worked out at a yoga studio in Fells Point, is the third young intelligence community insider accused of turning documents over to the media in recent years. She was charged over the weekend with violating the Espionage Act and and thrust into the middle of the raging debate about Russia's potential interference in last year's presidential election when the case was made public Monday.

But Elizabeth Goitein, a national security researcher at New York University's Brennan Center for Justice, warned against drawing neat conclusions about leak cases.

"We have this notion that anyone who leaks information is a traitor or a hero," she said, when in reality people have a range of reasons for spilling secrets.

What might have driven Winner is unclear. A Facebook page in her name includes posts indicating concern about Russia's suspected meddling in the presidential election.

"On a positive note, this Tuesday when we become the United States of the Russian Federation, Olympic lifting will be the national sport," one post reads.

Golden said he is convinced Winner's motives were pure.

"I think Reality would only do what is right for human beings in general," he said. "I'm disappointed that the story has been about leaks and Trump and Russia when it should be about this young woman who is definitely not a bad person in any way, who is sitting in a jail cell over this."

Winner and Golden didn't discuss politics, he said, but Winner emailed him during the 2015 riots in Baltimore and expressed "compassionate concerns."

Golden said Winner was also outspoken about ISIS.

"One of her main purposes in life was being a part of the fight against ISIS," he said.

The Facebook posts about Russia are few, scattered in among far more posts about environmental issues, yoga and weight lifting. Those posts offer a glimpse at her life in Maryland. A post on the Facebook account recalls adopting a cat in Ellicott City and jokes about parallel parking in Baltimore.

A 2015 Instagram post shows what was then the Charm City Yoga studio in Fells Point as "Home, home, home." She also posted to Facebook a certificate from the Charm City Yoga Center showing that she completed requirements for a 200 hour teacher certification in July 2016.

A company representative declined to comment.

The day after Memorial Day last year, Golden posted a photo with Winner, calling her "a living hero."

Another Facebook post shows the Belvedere Hotel and dismay that she never tried the pizza at the Owl Bar.

"That is one of my life regrets, and it stings like a lost love," the post reads.

David Gomez, a retired FBI agent, said people's reasons for committing espionage has varied. During the Cold War, sympathy for communism drove leakers, he said. Now, domestic politics appears to be the bigger concern.

"The threat has always been there," he said. "The motivations change over time."

Prosecuting leakers, Gomez said, helps deter others among the small fraction of intelligence workers who might be tempted to share classified information.

"It makes them think twice about the consequences of leaking," he said.

Winner has been charged under the Espionage Act, a law Goitein described as being designed to outlaw passing information to enemies but that has been far more broadly used. She called America's anti-spying laws "ham handed."

Goitein said you can debate whether Winner's alleged leak was sensible, but — referring to a CIA mole who aided Russia — she said, "to put her on par with Aldrich Ames seems clearly wrongheaded."

The document Winner appears to have been charged with sharing was published by new site The Intercept, which also worked closely with Edward Snowden, another NSA contractor turned leaker. The file provides new insight into what the NSA concluded were Russia's attempts to meddle in the United States' election infrastructure.

But amid the steady stream of leaks about Russia's interference in the election and as questions about what role any of President Donald Trump's aides might have had has grown, a partisan battle to reshape the story has been raging in Washington, casting the leaks as the real problem.

Goitein worries that the charges against Winner mean the White House and its allies will get new ammunition, pushing what she sees as the more serious issue of Russian interference into the background.

"This is very new, very important information," she said. "I would bet everything I have on Trump not ever having authorized any declassification or disclosure of this information."