Temple Oheb Shalom in Northwest Baltimore begins termination proceedings of rabbi

A Northwest Baltimore temple is undergoing termination proceedings against its rabbi based on alleged misconduct and ethical violations.

The board at the Temple Oheb Shalom voted unanimously Aug. 22 to remove Rabbi Steven M. Fink after allegations surfaced in May, according to a statement from the congregation at 7310 Park Heights Ave.

An Oheb Shalom spokeswoman said the termination process is dictated by Fink’s contract and the organization’s bylaws. Amy Rotenberg, the spokeswoman, said the process could take weeks. She declined to provide specifics, citing negotiations.

A letter sent to congregation members calls the “numerous allegations” a “very disturbing development.” It notes that the board’s decision was endorsed by past presidents who were part of a lengthy discussion on the situation this month.

“These have been very painful times, and the Board has not taken lightly its decision to begin the termination process,” according to the letter, obtained by The Baltimore Sun, that is signed by board president Mina Wender. “From the beginning of this difficult matter, the Board and its Executive Committee have been working diligently to maintain a safe and sacred environment for our spiritual community, to protect the privacy and interests of all parties involved, to stay neutral as we awaited the conclusion of the [Central Conference of American Rabbis’] investigative processes, and to always consider what is in the best interest of the congregation.”

Fink has not been charged with a crime in Maryland, according to online records. He did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The rabbi was suspended this month from the conference for multiple violations of the group’s Ethics Code. The 165-year-old congregation suspended Fink when the allegations were reported.

The letter to the congregation says the conference’s fact-finding team interviewed more than 20 witnesses, both critical and supportive of Fink. The letter did not disclose specifics about the nature of the allegations, but Wender wrote that Fink is being removed “for cause.”

Wender said the congregation is relying on wisdom and guidance from a professional team, including Rabbi Sarah Marion and interim Rabbi Marc Disick.

“We ask you to remain patient, respect the process and respect each other,” she wrote.

Fink, a New Jersey native, has served at Oheb Shalom since 1999, according to an online profile that has been removed from the temple’s website.

