Cold spell expected to continue through Monday

March will continue its cold start through the weekend, with temperatures well below what is typical for this time of year.

Temperatures are expected to dip overnight to 18 degrees at BWI-Marshall Airport and 22 degrees in downtown Baltimore. That is about 15 degrees colder than normal, said Kevin Witt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Witt said calm wind, dry air, the direction of the jet stream and clear skies are all contributing to the cold air. Any warmth from the sun escapes when the sky is clear, he said.

The cold weather will continue Sunday with downtown Baltimore expecting a high of 38 degrees and a low of 29 degrees. BWI-Marshall temperatures are expected to reach a high of 39 degrees and a low of 26 degrees.

A warm-up should start Tuesday, when temperatures will climb into the 50s.

