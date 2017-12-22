Maryland Gov. Hogan campaign pays $250 elections board fine under protest

Gov. Larry Hogan’s campaign committee, acting under protest, has paid a $250 fine to the State Board of Elections for a campaign violation in which it denies having a role.

R. Christopher Rosenthal, treasurer for Larry Hogan for Governor, sent a letter to the board expressing his “strongest objections” to the board’s finding that the campaign was responsible for the violation that occurred when state Insurance Commissioner Alfred W. Redmer Jr. sent an email during the legislative session recruiting hosts for a fundraiser. Candidates for statewide office and members of the General Assembly are barred from fundraising activities during the 90-day session.

Rosenthal maintained that Redmer, now a Republican candidate for Baltimore County executive, was acting outside his authority as a volunteer fundraiser and contrary to instructions. He described the board staff’s decision to levy the fine as “arbitrary, capricious and abusive of the discretion the board has vested in you.”

The campaign had been given 30 days to contest the decision but decided to pay up.

“It is simply not worth a penny more of our donors’ hard-earned funds to continue fighting this matter in court,” Rosenthal wrote.

