Intelligence officials: U.S. needs to rethink how to handle major hacks by Russia and other nations

Ahead of the release next week of a report into Russian interference in the presidential election, top American intelligence officials said Thursday that the government needs to rethink how it responds to the hacking efforts of foreign governments.

Adm. Michael S. Rogers, the director of the National Security Agency, told a Senate committee that other nations continue to get better at battling the United States in cyberspace — warning that China could mount a Russian-style meddling campaign if it wanted — and that the United States needed to be ready to respond.

"The biggest frustration to me is speed speed speed," Rogers said. "I'm constantly asking the team what can we do to be faster and more agile?"

Changes could lead to a major shake up in coming months at Fort Meade, where both the NSA and the military Cyber Command is based. Rogers currently leads both organizations, but President Barack Obama and other senior officials have recently recommended splitting the admiral's job and giving the two organizations more independence.

The Russian meddling in the election — hacking into the emails of the Democratic party and Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman and leaking private messages — is only the latest in a string of major cyber attacks in recent years. China is believed to have stolen the personnel records of some 20 million federal government employees and North Korea was blamed for the leaking and destruction of files from Sony Pictures Entertainment.

James Clapper, the Director of National Intelligence, said a full report on the Russian campaign was nearly complete and that he expected an unclassified version would be released to the public next week, providing the most detailed account of the attacks to date. Clapper was reluctant to share details from the report, but told senators it would discuss the Russian government's motivations and describe elements of the campaign beyond the email hacks.

"This was a multifaceted campaign," Clapper said. "The hacking was only part of it. It also entailed classical propaganda, disinformation, fake news."

Despite the attacks, the government has struggled to come up with effective ways to respond.

The intelligence community and the Department of Homeland Security first accused Russian officials of directing the election hacking campaign on October 7. The government only took public steps to censure Russia last week, imposing sanctions and expelling spies suspected of posing as Russian diplomats. A Russian-owned country retreat on the Eastern Shore, which U.S. officials said was being used for intelligence collection purposes, was closed as part of the response.

President-elect Donald Trump, who is scheduled to be briefed on the findings Friday, has previously expressed deep skepticism about the intelligence community's conclusions. It's not clear whether he will uphold the Obama administration's efforts to rein Russia in.

Sen. John McCain, who called the hearing, said that the government doesn't have a policy for how to respond to major hacks, a criticism he has leveled in the past.

"What do you do in the case of an attack?" asked McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. "There's not been an answer."

