Crash on I-95 involving tractor-trailer Tuesday night sends seven people to hospital

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and three other vehicles sent four children and three adults to the hospital Tuesday night, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. on southbound Interstate 95, between Interstate 695 and Interstate 895. Five medics were requested.

Multiple southbound lanes of Interstate 95 remained closed hours later, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation.

All seven people were in serious condition, said Jay Ringgold, a department spokesman.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik