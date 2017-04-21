Baltimore County police shoot suspect in stolen car in Windsor Mill

Baltimore County police said an officer shot a suspect Friday evening in Windsor Mill while investigating a stolen car.

Sgt. Andrea Bylen said officers spotted a stolen vehicle just before 9 p.m. at Liberty Road and Lord Baltimore Drive. As officers attempted to arrest a suspect, an altercation broke out during which an officer was assaulted, and an officer shot one suspect, she said.

The vehicle drove away, but officers were able to arrest several suspects at Liberty and Sussex roads about half a mile away in Gwynn Oak, Bylen said.

Bylen said she did not know the condition of the suspect who was shot.

Police did not immediately release any names of those involved in the incident. The investigation is continuing.

