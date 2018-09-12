In Baltimore County, Olszewski gets support from former rival Almond

Baltimore County executive candidate Johnny Olszewski Jr. is getting some help from a former rival: County Councilwoman Vicki Almond.

Almond and her fellow Democratic members of the council and Democratic council candidates plan to endorse Olszewski during an event in Reisterstown on Wednesday morning.

Almond finished third in the closely contested Democratic primary for county executive that Olszewski won by a mere 17 votes after a recount.

“It was a tough primary. I think we all worked very hard and gave it our all,” Almond said. “Johnny and I certainly have much in common. Even during the debates, you could see that, you could hear that.”

Almond said she and Olszewski are particularly in sync on issues relating to public schools.

“I’m honored to have the councilwoman's endorsement in the race,” Olszewski said. “I think it’s significant.”

Almond believes she can help Olszewski in the western part of the county that she’s represented for eight years, and where she was active in school and community issues for decades before that. Olszewski is from Dundalk on the east side, which he represented for two terms in the House of Delegates.

Almond said she plans to make appearances with Olszewski and organize meet-and-greet events on his behalf. Over the weekend, the two marched together in a parade in Reisterstown, in Almond’s district.

And while Almond is backing Olszewski, the second-place finisher in the Democratic primary — state Sen. Jim Brochin — is not. Brochin has said he’s staying neutral in the county executive race.

On the Republican side, state insurance commissioner Al Redmer Jr. was victorious in the primary over state Del. Pat McDonough. McDonough initially vowed never to back Redmer.

Now McDonough says: “I won’t be opposing him or doing anything publicly against him, but I have not endorsed him.”

