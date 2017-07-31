Baltimore County Council poised to reconsider Towson gas station proposal

The Baltimore County Council on Tuesday will begin weighing whether to reverse course on a plan to turn a former fire station in Towson into a Royal Farms gas station and shopping center.

Developer Caves Valley Partners has a contract to buy the county property at the intersection of York and Bosley roads, and has proposed replacing the fire station with the development it is calling Towson Station.

The project has been moving forward under the county’s planned-unit development process, which grants developers zoning flexibility in exchange for community benefits.

Entering the process requires the go-ahead from the County Council and was needed because a gas station would not normally be allowed on the site.

The council voted in December to allow Towson Station to go forward as a planned-unit development, with a 12-pump limit for the gas station.

Councilman David Marks, who represents the area and sponsored the initial Towson Station resolution, has said he’s changed his mind about the Towson Station project. He has introduced a resolution that would allow the project to go forward, but would nix the ability to have any gas pumps on the site.

Marks said he believes the project is bound to end up in court challenges, and the way to avoid that is to “start over.”

He said he is responding to a steady drumbeat of criticism from Towson residents and community activists who have complained Towson Station would be an uninspiring project at an intersection that many see as a gateway to the community.

Some also have raised concerns about lighting at the site, traffic and whether selling gasoline would be harmful to a nearby private school.

Marks has said he was particularly frustrated that the county government -- which still owns the property -- cut down about 30 trees, a move that also incensed neighbors.



Arthur Adler, a partner with Caves Valley, declined to comment Monday.



The council will hear public testimony on the matter during its work session at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Historic Courthouse, 400 Washington Ave. in Towson. The resolution is scheduled for a vote on Aug. 7.



