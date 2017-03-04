Allegations shade officers' careers

Baltimore Police Detective Jemell Rayam appeared in court in November 2015 to answer questions over one of his arrests. The defendant's attorney said Rayam's account didn't add up. Moreover, the resident of the home where police said they found drugs said the officers had entered and searched without a warrant — and said they put a gun to her head when she tried to call 911.

Circuit Judge Barry Williams called Rayam's testimony "incredible," and suppressed all evidence in the case. Prosecutors dropped the charges.

"There may come a time when I would take [Rayam's] word," Williams said from the bench. "But based on the way he presented himself today, this court is unable to take his word for anything."

But Rayam continued to work on the Police Department's elite Gun Trace Task Force, a key component of Police Commissioner Kevin Davis' strategy to fight a historic spike in violence.

Now Rayam and six other officers — the entirety of the task force — face federal racketeering charges. Federal prosecutors say the officers were shaking down citizens, searching their property without warrants, and shutting off body cameras to hide their wrongdoing.

The officers were indicted by a federal grand jury and arrested Wednesday. All have pleaded not guilty. They have been ordered held pending trials.

The charges have rocked a department trying to contain a surging homicide rate while facing a court-enforced consent decree to reform its policing methods. Justice Department investigators reported last summer that the department routinely violated individuals' constitutional rights by conducting unlawful stops and using excessive force, among other problems.

Staci Pipkin, the defendant's lawyer in the November 2015 case, is one of several criminal defense attorneys who say police internal affairs records and questions raised in courtrooms about the gun unit's investigations should have alerted prosecutors and police long ago.

"My case was so egregious," Pipkin said. "And [prosecutors] kept using the officers as witnesses."

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby was asked Thursday whether her office should have been aware of concerns raised about the officers.

"Absolutely not," she said. She noted that the task force had earned praise for its work against violence in the city.

"We prosecute 50,000 cases in Baltimore City a year," she said. "Time and time again, this particular task force was heralded for the number of guns they were able to take off the streets.

"We, like everyone else, follow the legal protocols necessary when we proceed on cases."

Davis said misconduct can be difficult to detect and investigate.

An allegation against an officer "doesn't give me the authority to remove them from the organization right away," he said. "You have to go through due process. Sometimes that due process is administrative, sometimes it is criminal investigations."

If Davis were to suspend or put on desk duty every officer under administrative investigation — which can focus on anything from a failure to appear in court or not being in uniform to serious misconduct — he said he would "have to shut down significant portions" of the department.

"If every police officer who was the subject of an administrative investigation were to automatically have their duty status altered, that would be impossible for the organization," he said.

But police have long been criticized for not flagging problem officers. Commanders have insisted over the years that they are improving the department's internal affairs processes. Most recently, they have touted a new system for flagging potentially problematic patterns in officers' behavior, and adopting an "accelerated disposition" process for certain cases.

The officers arrested on Thursday are Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, 36, and Detectives Momodu Gondo, 34; Evodio Hendrix, 32; Daniel Hersl, 47; Rayam, 36; Marcus Taylor, 30; and Maurice Ward, 36. All were charged on racketeering indictments. Gondo faces additional drug charges in a separate indictment.

Defense attorneys for the officers and family members reached by phone and approached in court during detention hearings last week all declined to comment.

During the hearings, attorneys for Ward and Hendrix questioned the extent to which their clients were involved in the alleged conspiracy. They said prosecutors had provided little evidence of their direct participation.

Rayam's attorney said the allegations against his client were "taken out of context or blown out of proportion."

Hersl's attorney said his client was being "besmirched" by "nothing more than allegations."

Jenkins' attorney said he has spent his career "risking his life" to protect others.

All of the officers were described by their attorneys as family men with deep roots in their local communities who represented no threat to the public.

Police union President Gene S. Ryan said union officials were "very disturbed" by the charges, but the "officers are entitled to due process and a fair trial in accordance with the Constitution and the laws of our state."

In the fallout of their indictments, federal and state prosecutors have been reviewing cases that had been investigated by the officers and dropping some.

Ali Bey, 42, was scheduled to appear in court Friday afternoon to face gun charges. Hendrix, Jenkins, Taylor and Ward were listed as the arresting officers.

Bey was still making his way into the courtroom when prosecutors dropped the case.

Bey and his attorney said the officers involved in his arrest used a flimsy premise to pull over a vehicle he was traveling in — they cited a missing front license plate on a car from Pennsylvania, which doesn't require front plates.

According to Bey and attorney Brandon Mead, the officers ordered the occupants out, found a gun, and took $550 in cash he was carrying and his cellphone.

Mead said Bey was most upset that the officers sent texts to Bey's girlfriend pretending to be him and asking her to send explicit pictures. Speaking outside the courthouse, Bey and Mead said Bey has the texts and plans to go to internal affairs.

"This is still America," Bey said. "It's like, they just do whatever, and it's unbelievable that they've been getting away with this for so long."