'Whatever it takes to save my baby': Crowds march in Baltimore for research in premature births

JersyAnn Richards dressed for work one morning in January expecting to finish a contract with the nonprofit March of Dimes. Then she felt the first pang of childbirth.

The mother from Owings Mills wasn't due for months. It was too soon, she thought, as she rushed to Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Her co-workers at her real estate firm finished the contract to host the March of Dimes fundraiser beneath the Canton Tower. And four months later, on Sunday morning, nearly 2,000 people gathered in the cold and drizzle to walk through Southeast Baltimore and raise an estimated $625,000 for research into premature births and infant mortality.

Even as the contract was settled that morning, Richards was wheeled into the maternity ward. The 35-year-old property manager faced her own premature delivery. Her baby was 22 weeks old and too young, the doctors said, to survive outside her womb.

Richards shared her experience Sunday, saying she hoped mothers would find comfort and support knowing they're not alone. One in 10 babies in the United States is born too soon, according to the March of Dimes. Crowds of mothers and fathers gathered at the windy Canton waterfront to hope.

"Who is excited to march for babies today?" Dr. Leana Wen, Baltimore's health commissioner, called to the crowd.

"For me, it's personal," she said, holding her belly. "As you can see."

Wen's first child is due in August.

Wen said a health department campaign to promote healthy births began in 2009 and now saves 50 babies a year, reducing Baltimore's infant mortality rate about 40 percent.

Officials held classes to teach expectant mothers about the dangers of lead paint. They delivered free cribs and taught mothers to breastfeed and to follow the ABC rules of bedtime: alone, on the back, in the crib — no exceptions.

"There's nothing more important we can be doing as a city than protecting the well-being of mothers and their babies," Wen said.

Nearly 7,400 babies in Maryland are born too early each year, according to the March of Dimes. Premature births and the related defects remain the leading cause of death for newborns. More than 2,200 Maryland babies each year suffer birth defects.

Researchers for the nonprofit have discovered techniques to treat tiny, preemie babies, such as methods to prevent their undeveloped lungs from collapsing.

Still, nearly 500 babies in Maryland die each year before their first birthday.

The March of Dimes was founded by President Franklin D. Roosevelt to eradicate polio. The president urged Americans to march on Washington with their dimes and help fund research for a cure. By the late 1950s, the mission evolved to prevent birth defects.

Lucy Couture's first car ride was in an ambulance with lights and sirens. The chestnut-haired, brown-eyed girl was born in January, more than one month early.

"She just decided to show up one morning," said Marie Couture, her mother.

Lucy weighed 4 pounds, 4 ounces at birth — and her weight plunged 13 percent after a second day in the hospital. Her heartbeat was too weak. She needed help to breathe.

Lucy spent 28 days in the neonatal intensive-care unit, before she was sent home in February. Now she has reached 11 pounds, her mother said.

"When you're pregnant, you're thinking everything is going to be fine," Marie Couture said. "Then that moment of shock happens when it's 32 weeks and you're going into labor. There's nothing you can do to stop it."

The annual walk had been held at Camden Yards, but organizers moved it this year to the Canton waterfront. Corporate Office Properties Trust, where Richards works as a property manager, offered the use of its lot at the foot of the Canton Tower for free.

Richards was joined Sunday by parents in purple T-shirts with "It's a beautiful day to save tiny, humans."

They walked for babies born dangerously early and underweight: Ella, born at 36 weeks, Ryleigh, born at 29 weeks, and Matty, born at 32 weeks. They walked for Olivia, born 2 pounds, 4 ounces, and for Latiera, 2 pounds at birth, now grown and about to graduate high school.

A plastic purple tree stood in memory of the others. Parents whose babies didn't survive hung notes from its branches: "For my little 3lb, 2oz Claire Bear," "Amelia, watch over your mommy and daddy," and "I would have loved to have met you, Angel Marie."

Richards wiped her eyes. She was dilated 3 centimeters that day in the delivery room. Nurses laid her down and tilted her upside down to halt the labor. They injected a hormone to stave off delivery. They performed emergency surgery to stitch closed her cervix. They worried.

Richards went home with her husband, Leroy, after two days. Their daughter could come at any moment. Doctors told Richards to lie down with her legs raised on pillows. Don't stand, don't walk, they ordered. She remained in bed for one week, then two weeks, then three.

"Whatever it takes to save my baby," she told herself.

By then, the couple had settled on a name: Jiselle.

On Sunday, Richards remembered those tense, urgent days. She placed a hand on her swollen belly. Now full-term, she smiled.

Her daughter is healthy and due June 3.

