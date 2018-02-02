Exodus of senior staff from Baltimore transportation department raises concerns

Four senior officials, including both deputy directors, have left the Baltimore Department of Transportation in the past four months, and a fifth left this week — an exodus of top staffers that is raising concern on the City Council about the agency’s leadership.

At least one senior manager who quit attributed his departure directly to DOT director Michelle Pourciau’s workplace demeanor.

In September, the City Council delayed the confirmation of Pourciau, Mayor Catherine Pugh’s nominee, due to communication breakdowns between the department and some council offices.

The recent senior staff departures have caused new concerns about Pourciau, council members said.

City Councilman Ryan Dorsey said turnover has come at a time when the department “has been acting regressively” on transportation issues. Dorsey, an advocate of making Baltimore a better place to walk or bike as well as drive, has criticized the department’s handling of the problem-plagued, $2.3 million Baltimore Bike Share program and the Potomac Street bicycle lane fight, among other issues.

“This exodus, and the philosophy the department has demonstrated, give reason for concern as to whether we’ll now be able to fill those vacancies with top talent,” Dorsey said.

The department, which has a $207 million budget and more than 1,200 employees, is responsible for the planning, designing, building and maintenance of thousands of miles of city roads, highways, sidewalks, alleys, street lights and traffic signals, among other duties.

Pourciau, who previously headed the District of Columbia Department of Transportation, dismissed the departures as typical of any top-level leadership change at a major government agency.

“There’s been kind of a turnover in leadership here at all levels,” Pourciau said. “I don’t feel there’s anything that is not typical of new leadership ... trying to figure out new ways to improve upon things that have been a problem.”

“I don’t see anything to be concerned about,” she said.

Councilman Brandon Scott said he hasn’t noticed any drop-off in service, but he’s worried about the consequences of the senior staff departures.

“It’s unfortunate,” he said. “We’re losing a lot of knowledge, losing a lot of people. That creates a talent vacuum and a vacuum of knowledge.”

Pugh disagreed, arguing that some of the departures were promotions to other departments.

“When you’re promoting people to better opportunities, we should applaud that,” the mayor said.

After Pugh selected Pourciau as director in June, former acting transportation director Frank Murphy was named senior adviser to Pourciau.

Every other senior manager has either quit or been reassigned.

Two weeks ago, Transit Bureau Chief Veronica McBeth became the latest to submit her resignation. She oversaw the Charm City Circulator, Harbor Connector, Baltimore Bike Share, ride share programs, and transit and marine services.

McBeth, who worked at the department for nearly four years and was paid $123,500, confirmed her departure in an email but declined to comment further. Her last day was Wednesday.

Four other senior managers left last fall:

Patrick Fleming, senior manager of legislative affairs, resigned Sept. 8.

Diedra Hollins, information technology chief, resigned Oct. 6.

Connor Scott, deputy director of operations, was reassigned to the Police Department Oct. 21.

Lindsay Wines, deputy director of administration, resigned Nov. 17.

When Fleming quit his $86,700 legislative affairs job, he wrote a letter citing low staff morale under Pourciau.

“I fear that DOT is on the brink of losing its hardworking, dedicated staff,” he wrote.

Fleming could not be reached for comment, but in the letter, obtained by The Baltimore Sun, he alleged that the director told him twice “that I have no discernible skills or professional expertise and I’m not able to adequately speak about a subject.”

One of the reprimands happened in front of an elected official and other people from outside the agency, Fleming wrote. Colleagues also were interrupted during meetings and had their credentials questioned, he said in the letter.

“A number of times co-workers have tried to provide context or background on an issue and they have been cut off,” he said. “Then when the information that was to be shared comes to light from another source, the Director asked why this wasn’t shared with her previously, as if it was a way to set her up to look bad.”

“When you repeatedly stop employees from sharing information with you, after a while they stop trying,” he added. “I believe this is what’s happening now.”

Pourciau confirmed that she’d seen Fleming’s letter, and acknowledged that she’d had “misunderstandings” with staff members. Some employees were serving in roles for which they didn’t have the proper qualifications, she said.

“Maybe I pointed that out,” she said. “I don’t know.”

Some staffers experienced what Pourciau called “re-entry shock” when she arrived as director.

“There’s been a lot of criticism,” she said. “My days here have not been without huge challenges. I’ve found that sometimes people’s jobs, or what I thought is their job, may not have been their job. The learning curve was very difficult, I must say. … I found that the organization was not one where collaboration was the order of the day.”

Pugh said she wasn’t specifically aware of Fleming’s criticisms, but said she had directed Pourciau to be “somewhat of a disrupter — getting transportation working for our citizens.”

“I instructed our director to bring about the changes that will meet the needs of the communities and neighborhoods in the city,” she said.

As Fleming warned, the exodus continued.

Hollins’ exit in October as IT chief on Oct. 6 created a vacancy atop a division critical to an agency that fields a wide range of constituent service requests. Hollins was paid $134,400. She could not be reached for comment.

Scott, the deputy director of operations, had been overseeing half of the department’s divisions after Traffic Bureau Chief Richard Hooper retired in March.

Scott was reassigned to help run Pugh’s new Violence Reduction Initiative, an interagency effort to quell spiking homicides and other violent crime. His $142,700 deputy director’s salary, however, remains on the Department of Transportation’s payroll.

“We all work for the mayor; I don’t think DOT’s going to throw a fit if I’m being paid by them and working for the Police Department,” Scott said.

Upon his re-assignment, Scott’s duties were reassigned to the new senior adviser, Murphy.