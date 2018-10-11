Shoe store Skechers to open in the Shops at Canton Crossing

Skechers is the latest retailer that will join Canton Crossing when the shopping center’s newest stores open in the coming months, the project’s developer said.

The shoe store will take over about 7,800 square feet in the 90,000-square-foot addition to the center, developer Mark Sapperstein said. The shop will be part of the second phase of development at the Shops at Canton Crossing.

Other tenants set for the expanding development include Crunch Fitness, Nordstrom Rack and Petco. Developers have signed one more to-be-named tenant, and have about 3,000 square feet still available in the center, Sapperstein, of 28 Walker Development, said.

The shops will join existing stores including Target, Harris Teeter, DSW, Michaels and Old Navy.

The new retailers are set to open from Dec. 1 to March 15, Sapperstein said.

