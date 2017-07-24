Fund helps kids win Chincoteague ponies

Alyssa Jastram can’t remember a time she didn’t love the Chincoteague ponies, the small, spirited horses that live in the wild in Tidewater Virginia.

She learned to ride on an elderly Chincoteague pony her parents adopted as a rescue animal. She has read the landmark children’s book “Misty of Chincoteague” repeatedly.

This week, the Ridgely 11-year-old will realize the fantasy of countless horse-loving children around the world: like Maureen and Paul Beebe, the orphans at the center of Marguerite Henry’s 1947 novel, she’ll soon have a young Chincoteague pony all her own.

Alyssa is the latest Marylander to win a nationwide contest sponsored by a Carroll County nonprofit dedicated to helping young people make that particular dream come true every year.

The Feather Fund, based in Westminster, will provide Alyssa and fellow winner Kensington Nelson of Monterey, Calif., with enough cash to place the winning bid on one foal apiece in the annual Chincoteague Island Pony Auction next week.

The auction is one of the main events of Pony Penning Week, a seven-day celebration of Chincoteague’s pony heritage that raises hundreds of thousands of dollars each year for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co., which owns the wild ponies and cares for them year-round.

The nonprofit asks applicants between the ages of 10 and 18 to submit an essay explaining “why it is [their] dream to own a Chincoteague pony” — as well as to detail their equine experience, lay out a feasible plan for housing and caring for the animal, and report how much money they’ve saved, and how they earned it.

Winners are asked to donate some or all of that money to the Feather Fund to help support the following year’s recipients.

When Alyssa decided to apply, she recalls, she had little sense that she might win, but the six-person Feather Fund board quickly chose her application from among the 50 submitted from across the United States.

Alyssa and her family were camping on Assateague Island (she follows the ponies’ exploits on a local website, and wanted to see them up close) in May when the board members contacted her by conference call.

When she got the news, she broke down.

“I’ve never, ever been this happy,” she said between sobs.

In her essay, she described her bond with Tunee, the elderly Chincoteague pony her parents had rescued in 2012, and described how she’d helped another rescue horse recover from the loss of an eye.

Fund director Lois Szymanski says board members were so impressed by the passion, warmth and equine knowledge displayed in the application that they, too, burst into tears.

Szymanski, who lives in Westminster, is a children’s author in her own right — she has published several books on the Chincoteague ponies. (She is also a contributor to the Carroll County Times, which is owned by the Baltimore Sun Media Group.)

In many ways, she says, Alyssa — like the 36 girls and one boy who have preceded her as award recipients — is a model of what the Feather Fund has stood for since it was established in 2004.

Marguerite Henry herself would have been hard-pressed to come up with its founding story.

As a young mother, Szymanski often traveled to Chincoteague with her husband, Dan, and their two daughters, Shannon and Ashley, for the annual pony penning festivities.

Then as now, the celebration includes the Chincoteague Pony Swim, the famed spectacle in which a team of local wranglers, the Saltwater Cowboys, drives the herd of about 200 ponies from their home on Assateague Island across the quarter-mile channel to Chincoteague.

The next day — the Thursday of Pony Penning Week — the 50 or so foals in the group are auctioned at the Chincoteague Fairgrounds.

During the drive down in 1995, Shannon and Ashley, then 14 and 12, announced they had saved $500 from their summer jobs and wanted to buy a pony.

Their parents knew that was only about half what the girls would need. But they decided that competing, falling short, and coming back better prepared next year would make a good lesson.

The sisters bid on every horse but never came close. By pony No. 40, they were in tears.

Then a woman they didn’t know offered to help.

Carolynn Suplee of Herndon, Va., had survived a recent cancer scare, decided it was time to “give something back,” and had come to Chincoteague determined to buy a pony for a child who loved the horses but couldn’t afford one.

During her illness, Suplee had visited the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes at Mount St. Mary’s University in Thurmont.

When she opened a Bible displayed in the garden, her eyes fell on a line in Psalm 91: [The Lord] will cover you with his feathers, and under his wings you will find refuge.

She’d been noticing feathers everywhere since then, a recurring sight that gave her comfort. And when she spotted the weeping girls, she noticed Shannon’s shirt was covered with a feather design.

The group reentered the bidding and won the 42nd pony, a brown filly with a feather-shaped mark on its neck.

Shannon, now 36 and married, raised and trained Sea Feather. She has cared for her for 22 years.

Not everyone will agree with Szymanski that the events were divinely inspired, but it’s hard not to notice the positive ripples they’ve spread.

Suplee died in 2003, but not before she and her husband visited Chincoteague eight summers in a row, either donating a pony to a child or buying it back for the herd.

Szymanski and Ed Suplee established the Feather Fund the following year to continue her work.

Both serve on the board, which sponsors fund-raising events each year to support the cause.

The most lucrative is an auction of horse-related arts and crafts held on Chincoteague on the Tuesday of every Pony Penning Week. It can fetch up to $7,000, enough to finance two or three award winners most years.

The nonprofit declines to reveal how much this year’s recipients received. The average cost of a winning pony bid last year was more than $2,700.

Given that it’s possible to buy a foal from a different breed for a fifth of that amount, a figure that range is a boon for any girl who grew up dreaming of becoming not just a horsewoman but the next Maureen Beebe.

The Feather Fund covers the cost of purchasing the pony; winners and their families are responsible for the rest.

It’s a long-term commitment that begins immediately: Trailering a pony home can cost thousands of dollars in itself. Boarding, feeding and veterinary care generally run to $6,000 and more per year.

Alyssa’s parents, Berl and Sabrina Jastram, have already built a round pen on the farm for their new charge.