Baltimore Del. Curt Anderson stripped of leadership, ordered to undergo training over harassment allegations

House Speaker Michael E. Busch stripped Del. Curt Anderson of his legislative leadership posts Friday over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The speaker’s action came two days after Anderson, a Baltimore Democrat, appeared before the Joint Committee on Legislative Ethics to answer allegations of misbehavior from female lawmakers and staffers.

The panel decided unanimously that Anderson must undergo “intensive” sexual harassment training, Busch said in a statement.

The speaker said he decided on his own to relieve Anderson of his positions as a subcommittee chairman on the Judiciary Committee and as deputy whip.

“The House of Delegates has zero tolerance for sexual harassment or misconduct,” Busch said in a statement. “My goal has been and continues to be to make Maryland the safest legislative workplace in the country.”

The announcement came in a news release that left many questions unanswered. It did not specify what led to the recommendation of training beyond what all lawmakers are required to undergo.

The panel has the authority to impose far harsher penalties, including expulsion, censure or reprimand.

In June five women — two former staffers and three lawmakers — told The Baltimore Sun that an investigator hired by the ethics committee had interviewed them about their experiences with Anderson.

The accusations ranged from an alleged sexual assault 14 years ago to an unwanted kiss and inappropriate comments about women’s appearance.

In a brief phone conversation, Anderson said he believed it was “a fair decision” but added that any further remarks would come from the speaker’s office. The veteran lawmaker, who has chaired the Baltimore House delegation since 2007, declined to say whether he will continue to seek re-election.

While Anderson, 68, won the nomination for one of the three delegate seats from the 43rd District in the June primary, some of his fellow Democrats have urged him to drop his candidacy before Tuesday’s deadline for the party to replace him on the ballot. He was already expected to relinquish his delegation chairmanship.

