Bump stocks will be banned under gun control bill passed by Maryland lawmakers

The bump stock — an obscure gun accessory that became infamous last year when a shooter in Las Vegas used one to speed up his lethal rate of fire at helpless concertgoers — is on its way to being banned in Maryland.

The state Senate gave final approval to the bill Wednesday. The measure now goes to Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who has said he would sign it.

The Democratic-controlled legislature’s approval came as another high-profile gun measure — a so-called “red flag” law requiring gun owners to surrender their weapons if judges find them to be an “extreme risk” — was poised to advance in the Senate.

Passage of both bills would make 2018 one of the best years for gun-safety advocates, said Jen Pauliukonis, president of Marylanders to Prevent Gun Violence.

“I haven’t seen this much progress on gun violence bills since 2013,” Pauliukonis said. That was the year Maryland passed a ban on many assault weapons.

The bump stock legislation passed Wednesday is a near-total prohibition on owning, manufacturing, selling or purchasing a class of devices known also known as “rapid fire trigger activators.”

“It will be the strongest law of its type in the entire country,” Pauliukonis said.

Mark Pennak, president of the gun rights group Maryland Shall Issue, said the bill is ripe for a lawsuit because bump stocks purchased legally before the ban would now be considered illegal.

“Right now it’s just seizure of private property without any just compensation,” Pennak said.

The devices became well-known after the Oct. 1, 2017, incident in which 64-year-old Stephen Paddock fired on a crowd attending a country music concert in Las Vegas from a 32nd-floor window at the Mandalay Bay Hotel. Paddock killed 58 people and left more than 800 injured as he fired an estimated 1,100 rounds at the people below.

Paddock was found dead in his room, and police have determined no motive for his attack. It was the deadliest mass shooting by a single person in the nation’s history.

One reason Paddock was able to fire so many shots was that he used bump stocks to essentially turn his semi-automatic weapons into fully-automatic machine guns.

Almost immediately calls went out in Congress and state legislatures to ban the devices.

By November, House Speaker Michael E. Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller were on board with legislation proposed by Del. David Moon, a Montgomery County Democrat, for a broad ban on bump stocks. Hogan, despite his strong rating by the National Rifle Association, endorsed such legislation in late February.

At the same time, the Republican governor announced his support for so-called “red flag” legislation that would allow family members, health professionals or police to ask a judge to order the seizure of firearms from an individual believed to be at risk of committing suicide or attacking others. Such legislation has passed the House and is expected to receive committee approval in the Senate.

Pauliukonis said this year’s legislation would build on Maryland’s 2013 law banning the sale of assault weapons.

That measure, pushed by then-Gov. Martin O’Malley, is considered one of the nation’s strongest gun control laws. In addition to banning the sale of many arms classified as assault weapons, the legislation limits the size of gun magazines and requires licensing and fingerprinting to purchase handguns.

Moon’s bill doesn’t stop at bump stocks, which use a semiautomatic gun’s recoil to mimic the speed of an automatic weapon. Pauliukonis said the Maryland law will ban the entire category of rapid-fire trigger devices. She said that because other states have passed less comprehensive laws, manufacturers are already working on ways to work around the prohibitions.

The bill headed to the governor’s desk calls for up to three years in prison and a $5,000 fine for violations. Another provision makes it a separate offense to use a rapid-fire device in a crime of violence.

The legislation allows individuals who already own such devices to keep them until Oct. 1, 2019. After that they would need a permit from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to possess one.

Pennak said that provision does not adequately protect owners of such devices because it relies on legislation that hasn’t been passed at the federal level. He said that if owners can’t receive such authorization, the law requires them to get rid of their bump stocks. That, he said, would amount to an unconstitutional “taking” by the government.

“The state is obligated to pay for what it takes,” Pennak said. He added that his group would consider a constitutional challenge in the courts.

Also inviting a lawsuit, Pennak said, is the “red flag” legislation.

The bill creates what would be known as an “extreme risk prevention order.” It would allow health professionals, police or “any other interested person” to petition a judge to issue an order forcing gun owners to surrender firearms to law enforcement. If the judge finds evidence that gun owners are a threat to themselves or others, they can order them to hand over their weapons.

The measure provides that if the local state’s attorneys or police have probable cause to believe the gun owner hasn’t turned over all weapons, they may seek a search warrant to seize them. The bill protects people who seek such orders from prosecution or lawsuits as long as they act in good faith.

Interest in such legislation heightened after the Feb. 14 attack in Parkland, Fla., that left 17 dead at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas School. Authorities later revealed that the shooter’s behavior had raised concerns among police before the rampage, but they had no legal basis for seizing his guns.

Pennak said the bill is overly broad, especially in how it defines who can seek an order.

“They’re going only after people who are perceived to be dangerous by a petitioner.We don’t know who the petitioner may be. The bill is ripe for abuse,” he said. “It’s just designed to grab guns first and ask questions later.”

Among other things, Pennak expressed concern about shielding people who seek seizure orders from legal action. He said people could target others for seizure simply because they don’t like gun owners.