Maryland slips to second in passing AP scores for the first time in a decade

Maryland's decade-long reign as the state with the greatest percentage of students to pass an Advanced Placement test has come to an end.

The state placed second in the nation, with 30.4 percent of high school seniors passing the rigorous exams last year. Massachusetts finished first, with 31 percent of seniors earning a score of three or better, the threshold for many colleges to award credit.

AP tests are scored on a scale of one to five; a score of three or higher is considered passing.

The nonprofit College Board released the annual test results Wednesday. In Maryland, the number of students who passed exams slipped from 31.7 percent in both 2015 and 2014.

Meanwhile, state educators pledge to continue providing aid to help students from low-income families pay for the $93 tests.

The federal government had dedicated money to help low-income students defray the costs beginning in 1998. President Barack Obama shifted education policy authority back to states and school districts in 2015 when he signed the Every Student Succeeds Act, or ESSA. Federal aid for the scholarships ended with passage of the law, and the Maryland State Department of Education decided to keep funding them.

"The federal funding had a dramatic impact in Maryland," said Trevor Packer, who runs the AP program at College Board.

The federal assistance caused the number of low-income students taking AP exams to swell, he said.

"We've already agreed that we're going to use some of our federal dollars for AP course waivers for students," said Carol Williamson, deputy state superintendent for teaching and learning.

Nearly a quarter of Maryland students used the money to defray exam costs last year.

Maryland officials will submit in September a state education plan required under ESSA. The timing of passage of the law left a funding gap this school year for the scholarships, and states have scrambled to find ways to continue subsidizing the tests. Earlier this year, state education officials encouraged school administrators to find money to sustain the scholarships during the gap.

Williamson said she expects school districts to find ways to cover the costs, and she hasn't heard of any schools where students couldn't afford the tests. The price of the AP exams was reduced to $53 for low-income students by the College Board. Then federal funding provided through states covered $38, leaving students with a $15 fee. Maryland will likely continue the same aid level that was provided by the federal government.

The costs can prove burdensome for parents whose children take three or four AP exams in order to appeal to college admissions counselors and bypass entry level college courses.

Almost half of all high school graduates in Maryland took an AP test last year. State educators noted last year's scores mark the third consecutive year more than 30 percent of Maryland students passed an AP test.

"The latest data from the College Board indicates continued growth in the program and a high rate of success for Maryland students. All students should have the opportunity to succeed in rigorous educational programs," state schools Superintendent Karen Salmon said in a statement.

Connecticut finished third with 30.1 percent of seniors passing an AP exam last year.

Many colleges and universities offer course credit to students with high scores, allowing them to graduate early and save money. After a decade-long push by Maryland officials and the College Board, the rigorous college-level courses and end-of-year exams now are offered to students across the state.

The number of students who sat for an exam has grown from 8,447 in 1990 to 17,095 last year.

A Baltimore Sun analysis in 2013 found that many high school students who aren't academically prepared for the advanced placement classes flounder and then fail the AP exams. In addition, parents and college admissions officers have expressed growing concern that top students are taking too many AP classes as a way to increase their chances of admission to top colleges.

