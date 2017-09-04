Rescue crews searching harbor near Fells Point

Rescue crews were searching the Inner Harbor near Fells Point Monday after a report that someone might have fallen into the water.

Baltimore police Det. Niki Fennoy said the department dive team and rescuers from the Baltimore Fire Department were dispatched to Pier B at 2001 Aliceanna St. at 10:45 a.m.

A boater had called to report hearing what might have been the sound of someone falling into the water, Fennoy said. The caller didn’t see anyone go overboard.

As of 11:45 a.m., nothing suspicious had been found, she said. The search continues.

