Shoppers hit stores for Thanksgiving Day deals

Even as some retailers pushed back against the recent trend of Thanksgiving Day hours and online shopping made it easier than ever to snag a deal from the comfort of the couch, the most dedicated deal-seekers still packed in their holiday dinner early to flock to the stores.

Most major department stores and discounters, including J.C. Penney, Sears, Macy’s and Target, opened their doors Thursday afternoon, many to a crush of shoppers amending the modern holiday tradition: Give thanks, get deals.

Or in, Tammy Appold’s case, vice versa.

“We usually eat around this time,” Appold said as she waited for the J.C. Penney at Marley Station Mall in Glen Burnie to open at 2 p.m., “but it’s postponed until we get done here.”

Like many other retailers, J.C. Penney will offer steep discounts throughout the Thanksgiving weekend but reserved some its most enticing deals for Thursday, including a coveted coupon for $500 off a $500 purchase that Appold was hoping to get her hands on.

She walked away with a coupon for $10 off a $10 purchase instead, but rest assured, the Glen Burnie resident didn’t miss out on a hot meal in pursuit of a hot deal — she left her turkey cooking in the oven at home.

The National Retail Federation estimates that 164 million people — about 69 percent of Americans — will shop Thanksgiving weekend, with about 32 million expected to shop on Thanksgiving Day.

An annual survey by Prosper Insights & Analytics for the retail trade association found that 59 percent of consumers planned to shop online this year, making the Internet the most popular holiday shopping destination in the survey’s history. But almost as many survey respondents said they planned to peruse department stores and hit up discount stores, offering evidence that even as online shopping gains popularity, brick-and-mortar stores haven’t gone out of style — yet.

“You have to pick it up, you have to see it,”June Yerkey of Pasadena said of why she prefers in-person shopping.

Yerkey came to J.C. Penney with her daughter and mother with a dual mission of scoping out deals and supporting retail workers. All three once worked at the store.

“You have to support brick-and-mortar stores,” Yerkey said. “This is how people get paid.”

To keep pace with the holiday rush, J.C. Penney hired 60 seasonal workers to supplement its regular Glen Burnie staff of 100, said Meredith Paulson, the store’s general manager.

The line of hundreds of shoppers that snaked around the sidewalk outside the store was twice as long as last year, she said. Paulson attributed the rush to opening an hour earlier and offering some killer bargains on small electronics, clothing and toys.

“This is crazy,” Michael Hines of Columbia, muttered into boxes of Cooks air fryers, stacked two-high in his arms.

Regularly priced $100, the air fryer, which cooks food with very little oil, was on sale for $19.99 after a mail-in rebate, making it a hot-ticket item.

Thanksgiving Day deal-snagging is a tradition for Hines’ wife, Sarena, who carried another two fryers toward the register.

While retailers can count on shoppers like Sarena Hines to hit the stores every year, the rise of online shopping and competition from e-commerce giants such as Amazon as well as traditional retailers’ websites has forced companies to rethink how they approach the holiday shopping season, a critical time for meeting year-end sales and revenue goals.

What used to be a one-day shopping bonanza — Black Friday — is increasingly being spread out through the weekend and beyond, to include Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and, of course, Thanksgiving Day.

Many retailers, including Target and Sears, released their Black Friday deals early.

“Over the last several years there’s been a pull, this kind of Thanksgiving creep of stores opening before Black Friday,” said Adam Peake, an executive in residence specializing in marketing at Loyola University Maryland. “Now it’s been on the other end — shopping that weekend, Cyber Monday, Cyber Week.”

Retail sales in November and December, excluding cars, gas and restaurants, are expected to top $679 billion, up at least 3.6 percent from last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

While sales continue to rise, retailers are working harder for profits. Deeper discounts available earlier and for a longer period of time means retailers have to sell more merchandise to meet their revenue goals, said Chris Christopher, an executive director at financial information company IHS Markit.

“This is the new dynamic,” Christopher said. “Americans really want a good deal — they got used to it.”

At the same time, online and mobile sales and additional deal-focused shopping days, such as Cyber Monday, have made it possible for retailers to cash in even if their brick-and-mortar stores are closed, Peake said.

Barnes & Noble, Costco, Marshalls, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom are among the major retailers which were not open on Thanksgiving.

Outdoor retailer REI has turned its boycott of Thanksgiving and Black Friday shopping into a marketing play. For the third consecutive year, REI will keep its 151 stores closed and will not process online sales. Instead, the retailer is promoting its #OptOutside campaign, which encourages people to participate in outdoor activities.

“We are doing this again to unite people and to find common ground in the outdoors,” said REI CEO Jerry Stritzke, in a statement announcing the decision in October. “Right now, I think people are looking for a moment to take a breath, reground themselves and come together.”

While opting out of Thanksgiving and Black Friday may work for some retailers, discounters and other big-box stores that rely on moving a lot of merchandise have no choice but to open — so long as their competitors are.

