Sagamore Spirit debuts its Port Covington distillery

Sagamore Spirit, Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank's whiskey company, showed off its new Port Covington distillery along the Patapsco River on Thursday, as the facility prepares to open to the public.

Starting Friday, Sagamore Spirit Distillery, located at 301 E. Cromwell St., will be open daily for tastings and tours, which will take guests on an hourlong walk through the whiskey-making process.

Guests start their visit at the visitors center, which features a history wall that tells the story of distilling in Maryland.

The state was home to 44 distilleries before Prohibition, including at least 13 in Baltimore, according to Sagamore. They were turned into ethanol plants during World War II, and a few turned back to making whiskey when the war ended.

"We can now remind the world that Maryland is back on the map as the premier distiller of rye whiskey," said Sagamore Spirit President Brian Treacy at a ribbon- cutting event for the facility Thursday.

Plank and Bill McDermond, a friend from Plank's time at Fork Union Military Academy, founded Sagamore Spirit in 2013 with a mission of restoring Maryland's whiskey distilling tradition. The company broke ground on the facility in 2015 and its rye whiskey hit shelves last year.

Tours of the new facility will take guests through the 22,000-square-foot distillery building, where the process starts with Sagamore's 6,000-gallon mash cooker and nine 6,500-gallon fermenting tanks. The star of the room is a 40-foot mirrored-finish copper column still, made by Kentucky-based Vendome Copper and the only one of its kind in the world, according to Sagamore.

Guests can also check out a 250-gallon copper pot still, which will be used for research and development, seasonal releases and new spirits.

The processing building is where Sagamore's whiskey is put into barrels and mixed with water from Sagamore Farms, Plank's a horse breeding facility in Baltimore County. The water is stored in a 120-foot-high water tower on the property. Guests will also be able to see how the whiskey is bottled.

The tasting room will offer guests the opportunity to try the finished product. A restaurant and event space are expected to open this fall.

Before leaving — or while waiting for a tour to start — guests can purchase a bottle or two of Sagamore's whiskey to take home at the retail and visitors center.

The distillery is the first complex to be built in Sagamore Development's $5.5 billion Port Covington development area.

The 200 acres owned by Sagamore Development, Plank's private real estate firm, will also include housing, retail, parks and a new campus for Under Armour.

At the distillery's ribbon-cutting Thursday, Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford, and Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh applauded the project as a job creator and tourism driver.

The distillery has 50 employees and is expected to draw 100,000 visitors a year for tastings and tours.

The distillery will be open daily for tours and tastings from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the visitors center will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Starting April 24, tickets will be $15, with discounts for service members and guests under 21. They can be reserved online at sagamorespirit.com or by calling 410-624-7488.

The distillery is offering free tours this Friday through Sunday.

