Crash with police car in Pasadena sends officer, 3 people to hospital

An Anne Arundel County police officer and three people were sent to the hospital following a crash in Pasadena Monday night.

Anne Arundel police said that an officer was patrolling in the area of Fort Smallwood Road near Tick Neck Park at around 9:30 p.m. when the accident happened.

A 1994 Jeep Wrangle driven by a 17-year-old from Glen Burnie was exiting the park at a high rate of speed, police said, and crashed into the officer's police cruiser while making a left turn.

A passenger in the Jeep, Paul Patterson, 19, of Glen Burnie, was sent to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center to be treated for serious injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The driver and another passenger, Aaron Bradley, 18, of Pasadena, were taken to the Baltimore Washington Medical Center to be treated for minor injuries, police said. The officer was also treated at the Glen Burnie hospital for minor injuries.

Police have not issued any citations to the driver of the Jeep as the accident is still being investigated by the department's Traffic Safety Section.