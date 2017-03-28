After protest, Jim Webb declines to accept Naval Academy alumni association award

Former U.S. Sen. Jim Webb announced Tuesday night that he will not accept a Naval Academy Alumni Association award because of recent protests from other alumni.

This past week, several alumni wrote emails to the association asking the Annapolis-based organization to rescind the Distinguished Graduate Award planned for Webb, a 1968 graduate, because of his decades-old essay questioning the decision to admit women into military service academies.

"From conversations with the Alumni Association, including information passed down from top Navy leadership in the Pentagon, it is clear that those protesting my receipt of this award now threaten to disrupt the ceremonies surrounding its issuance," Webb said in the statement.

"I am being told that my presence at the ceremony would likely mar the otherwise celebratory nature of that special day, and as a consequence I find it necessary to decline to accept the award."

Webb, who also served as secretary of the Navy, wrote the 7,000-word essay "Women Can't Fight" for Washingtonian magazine in 1979. He wrote that that presence of women "at institutions dedicated to the preparation of men for combat command is poisoning that preparation."

Webb called the opposing alumni a "small but vociferous group of women graduates" and said Tuesday it is "particularly ironic to see that these same women who are criticizing me for a magazine article in 1979 have benefited so greatly from the policies I unilaterally put into place in 1987."

"While this article was controversial, many of these protests have wrongly characterized my reasons for having written it, my views of women and also my record of government leadership in addressing opportunities for women in the military and in our society," Webb said in a statement.

He added that he did not apply for the award or participate in the decision to receive the honor. Webb said the award was based on his military and leadership record.

His support for the advancement of women in the military has "been so wrongly characterized," according to the statement.

The 1979 essay has been described by several alumni as a "manifesto" that empowered male midshipmen to harass female classmates.

The Distinguished Graduate Award is given to alumni who have "personal character which epitomizes the traits we expect in our officer corps" and have made "significant contributions" as officers or leaders in industry or government, according to the organization's website.

Kelly Henry, a 1984 Naval Academy graduate, wrote a letter to the alumni association asking the organization to not give Webb the award. After hearing his announcement Tuesday night, Henry said she was "absolutely stunned that he did the right thing."

"It restores my faith that the organization is remembering us," she said.

Henry said Webb's essay has caused "lasting harm" on many of the 1980s female graduates. She added that this decision shows her that she and other female alumni need to continue to be more engaged with the alumni association.

"We're all kind of stunned," she said. "This was the hopeful outcome but not the expected outcome."

The Naval Academy Alumni Association could not be immediately reached for comment.