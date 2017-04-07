D.C. police officer charged with soliciting, robbing 15-year-old in Glen Burnie

A Washington D.C. police officer has been charged with soliciting sex from a 15-year-old in Glen Burnie and then robbing her at gunpoint.

Anne Arundel County police said Chukwuemeka Ekwonna, 27, of Glenn Dale was arrested Thursday night at his home following an investigation into an incident in January.

Police said a 15-year-old girl who was receiving services from the Department of Social Services said she had met Ekwonna on a social media application called "Tagged" and set up a meeting with him where he'd pay for sex.

The two met in the Quarterfield Crossing Apartments in Glen Burnie, where the 15-year-old performed sexual acts in exchange for money, police said in charging documents.

As the teenager attempted to leave, Ekwonna pulled out a handgun, police said. He demanded his money back and the girl compiled and left.

Police said they identified Ekwonna as the suspect on April 4. Charging documents state the teenager was able to identify Ekwonna from a series of photos.

Ekwonna faces a number of charges, including of armed robbery, assault, prostitution and two counts of third-degree sex offense.

The Associated Press reported that Ekwonna has been with the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington for 14 months. He is currently on non-contact status, AP reported, and his police powers have been revoked.

Federal court records show that Ekwonna and his father, Harrison, were accused in a civil lawsuit with beating an inmate who had already voluntarily submitted while the two were corrections officers at a Washington D.C. jail.

Court records show the plaintiff settled the lawsuit with the District of Columbia. Details of the settlement were not immediately clear Friday.

Attempts to contact Ekwonna were unsuccessful and no attorney is listed as representing him in court records.