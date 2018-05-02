Vegas police release first video of officers breaching door of mass shooter at Mandalay Bay

The Las Vegas Police Department on Wednesday released the first body-camera video of officers breaching and entering the hotel room that Stephen Paddock used as a perch to kill 58 people at a country music concert last year.

The videos come from the body cameras of Las Vegas police officers Joshua Bitsko and David Newton. Officials said the first officer into the room didn't have his body camera turned on.

Paddock wounded more than 700 in the attack at the Route 91 Harvest music festival that was attended by about 22,000 on Oct. 1. It was the largest mass shooting in modern American history.

The release came after police failed to convince the Nevada Supreme Court to overturn a lower court decision that ordered authorities to make the hundreds of hours of body-camera video and 911 calls public.

Police officials said because of the volume of videos, 911 calls and documents, the public release of the items will continue on a rolling basis over the coming months. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Tuesday that the next round of releases would probably be in two weeks.

Wednesday’s release included about three hours of body camera footage. There is an estimated 750 hours of body camera footage, according to court documents filed by Las Vegas police attorneys.

A portion of video details the entry from the Mandalay Bay hallway on the 32nd floor to Paddock’s suite. At one point, an officer’s voice can be heard saying, “Breach. Breach. Breach.” Then an explosion goes off. Within seconds, the hotel alarm begins to whine and a recorded voice begins to alert guests.

Video obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal shows police body camera footage depicting the moment officers breached Stephen Paddock’s Mandalay Bay suite. Video obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal shows police body camera footage depicting the moment officers breached Stephen Paddock’s Mandalay Bay suite. SEE MORE VIDEOS

Officers then make their way past a dining cart.

“I think it might be a camera of some sort,” an officer on the team says, looking at it. Paddock had wired it to see if anyone was approaching.

In moments, they’re in one of the rooms of the suite. After carefully moving around the room, a voice says, “Let me check under the bed.”

“Watch these closets. Watch your back,” another officer says.

Little is still known about what motivated Paddock to unleash his attack. Even with the recent release of security camera video at Mandalay Bay, the shooter cuts an unassuming image as he drinks, gambles and chats with staff at the hotel. At several points, he’s seen bringing cartloads of luggage up to the room.

But between 10:05 and 10:16 p.m., according to the department’s preliminary investigative report, Paddock riddled the crowd with bullets — sending terrified concertgoers fleeing for cover. He also shot down the hallway on the 32nd floor, striking Mandalay Bay security guard Jesus Campos in the leg.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Strike Team that included four officers ultimately reached Paddock’s suit. According to the report, no shots had been fired from Paddock’s room for about 40 minutes when they reached the 32nd floor. When they entered the suite, they found Paddock dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Inside the main living area of the suite, police found 18 rifles and a handgun. There were five more guns in another room. Several hundred rounds of ammunition were also found in the hotel room. Search warrants showed there were 20 2-pound containers of exploding targets and 10 1-pound containers of exploding targets in his parked vehicle at the Mandalay Bay. Most of his arsenal had been obtained in the year leading up to the shooting.

Search warrants also revealed laptop computers and cellphones were seized from the room and a hard drive contained images of child pornography.

CAPTION This is the first video released of police breaching the hotel room of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock. This is the first video released of police breaching the hotel room of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock. CAPTION This is the first video released of police breaching the hotel room of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock. This is the first video released of police breaching the hotel room of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock. CAPTION Austin Beutner was named superintendent of Los Angeles schools on Tuesday. Austin Beutner was named superintendent of Los Angeles schools on Tuesday. CAPTION The lawsuit by California aims to stop the administration from rolling back aggressive national fuel economy standards. The lawsuit by California aims to stop the administration from rolling back aggressive national fuel economy standards. CAPTION Scenes from the May Day march in Los Angeles. Scenes from the May Day march in Los Angeles. CAPTION Bellflower stolen Audi pursuit Bellflower stolen Audi pursuit

david.montero@latimes.com

Twitter: @davemontero

UPDATES:

4:15 p.m.: This story has been updated with video details.

This story originally published at 1:40 p.m.