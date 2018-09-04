Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he won't run for re-election next year

Eve Ewing, a poet, sociologist and a Chicago Twitter celebrity of sorts who goes by “Wikipedia Brown,” summed up the exuberance among those who long advocated against Emanuel’s policies and dubbed him “Mayor 1 Percent” for his close association with the city’s business interests and for the millionaires who have filled his campaign coffers. “I believe we will replace him w/someone better. But I also believe firmly that this is a victory NOW. He looked at the writing on the wall & it was a bad scene. And that’s because of the hard work, sacrifice and powerful organizing of a LOT of people. I’m proud of that,” Ewing tweeted about Emanuel. “If I could choose between winning the lottery and this, this is what I would have chosen.” Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced Sept. 4, 2018, that he will not seek a third term in office. (Chicago Tribune) (Chicago Tribune) The decision Emanuel’s decision not to run marks a dramatic political reversal, as for the better part of the last year he had said he would seek a third term. The mayor, long a prolific fundraiser, had already reeled in more than $10 million toward a re-election bid, with more than $7 million in cash left on hand at last check. Over the Labor Day holiday weekend, though, whispers began to emerge that Emanuel might not embark on a third campaign. The mayor’s closest aides privately dismissed the talk as “bull” and “BS.” Emanuel even told some close friends who called to inquire about the rumors that they weren’t true. On Tuesday, Emanuel put the speculation to an end, saying he decided to step away after months of discussions this summer with Rule and his three children, Zach, Ilana and Leah. In an interview, he described the sacrifices he’s asked of his family as he’s pursued his political ambitions — from his early days as a senior adviser in the Clinton administration and his tenure in Congress to his time as Obama’s first chief of staff and his run for Chicago mayor. When he moved to Washington to work for Obama, the family stayed behind to finish the school year. The same happened a year and a half later, when Emanuel left Washington and returned to Chicago to run for mayor. As an example of the personal tolls, Emanuel described rushing from his son’s bar mitzvah to the White House to make phone calls to secure the final votes needed to secure passage of Obama’s signature legislation — the Affordable Care Act. “It’s literally this: We’re still young enough to write another chapter on this journey. … Marriage is not a destination. It’s a journey, and I have asked a lot of her,” Emanuel, 58, said of Rule. “In our conversation, the things that we wanted to do and postponed as a couple, through a whole host of 23 years because of my career, we had the option not to postpone them anymore, if I chose. Amy loves the city and loves being first lady and all of that, but we have other things we want to do, and we’re young enough to put our energy into those.” TIMELINE: Highs, lows and dead fish: Rahm Emanuel's political journey » READ MORE: 6 quick facts about Rahm Emanuel » Emanuel said the decision was made over the course of discussions with Rule throughout the summer, including a trip to Arizona to visit ailing U.S. Sen. John McCain and while walking on the beach and sitting around a fire pit at their Michigan cottage. “We had optionality. I’ve run six races and won six. Nobody has gotten within 10 points of me. I know where I was financially, idea-wise and organizationally, and I know where everybody else is. We could do this again,” Emanuel said. “At the end of the day … when we were coming to the finer points of the discussion, we just decided we still wanted to do the other things that we want to do when we’re young enough to do it.” As for what’s next for the two, Emanuel wouldn’t specify. Asked if he was done with politics, the mayor didn’t hesitate. “Well, no,” he said. “I’m not done, because I don’t think running for office is the only way you get involved in politics. I just won’t be mayor. I’ll be a citizen. I care about this city.” Emanuel, though, also said “it’s too early” to rule out ever running for public office again. Asked if he might get more involved in national politics, he was noncommittal. “I haven’t thought about it. I care about my party. I care about the country,” Emanuel said. “I care about those things, but I don’t care about them right now in the way that I used to.” As for the millions of dollars in his campaign war chest, the mayor said he would return it to donors. Emanuel said he’d stay out of the political race to succeed him but would be a “keen observer.” Although he has embraced some progressive policies, such as a higher minimum wage, Emanuel’s national profile remains emblematic of the centrist Democratic establishment as a longtime Clinton protege. Facing a race in which many of the candidates are rooted to his left, Emanuel would have joined a national trend of centrist Democrats trying to fight off a challenge from the party’s liberal and even socialist wing. Tom Bowen, the mayor’s former political director, said the current political environment is unlike anything Emanuel has faced before. He said the mayor doesn’t like entering fights he might not win. “If you look at his political career, he has had an advantage in most of the races he has taken on. I just don’t think with (President Donald) Trump in the White House and (Gov. Bruce) Rauner in the statehouse and the aggravation that’s coursing through the Democratic electorate, I don’t think you can say he has the advantages he (once) had,” Bowen said. “I just don’t know him to be a guy who gets into a race where he has a tremendous number of disadvantages.” Ald. Scott Waguespack, a frequent Emanuel critic, agreed. He said the mayor’s path to re-election was plagued by a “pretty consistent downward trend in his likability” over recent months, paired with a surge of enthusiasm from the progressive left. “I thought he would probably get into the runoff, but there were a number of people who could beat him. I thought he could potentially pull it off if he spent another $20, $30 million,” Waguespack said. “I thought he would have to do the same thing to avoid another narrow election.” The Laquan McDonald factor

Emanuel made his decision as the murder trial of Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke is scheduled to begin this week. That high-profile case is sure to bring about fresh scrutiny of Emanuel’s handling of the McDonald police shooting, in which Van Dyke shot the teen 16 times in October 2014 as McDonald walked down a Southwest Side street holding a small folding knife. For most of 2015, Emanuel fought in court not to release police video of the shooting, arguing the matter was still under investigation. When a judge ordered Emanuel to release the video in November 2015, then-Cook County State’s Attorney Anita Alvarez filed murder charges against Van Dyke on the same day Emanuel made the video public. The controversy led to a federal civil rights investigation of the Police Department, accusations of a City Hall cover-up and weeks of street protests that called for Emanuel’s resignation. It also left Emanuel saddled with deep unpopularity among African-American voters, a demographic that he performed strongly with in his previous campaigns for mayor. A 2016 Chicago Tribune poll amid the McDonald aftermath found Emanuel’s approval rating at a record-low 27 percent, with 4 in 10 voters wanting him to resign. A vast majority of Chicagoans didn’t consider Emanuel to be honest and trustworthy, didn’t think he was justified in withholding the McDonald video and didn’t believe his statements about the controversial case. READ MORE: Rahm Emanuel's announcement comes on eve of trial over police shooting that plagued his second term » The mayor weathered the storm and has overseen widespread changes within the Police Department, from naming a new superintendent to overhauling training and instituting the use of body cameras while equipping all officers with Tasers. After initially trying to cut an out-of-court deal with the Trump administration, Emanuel agreed to a federal consent decree with Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan. Emanuel and Madigan are in the midst of the negotiations, which will place the authority of reforms in the Chicago Police Department with a federal judge. Emanuel’s advisers insisted the Van Dyke trial played no factor in his decision, but many political insiders acknowledged that if the officer were to be acquitted, the mayor’s chances of winning re-election would have been significantly damaged. By making a final decision before the trial, Emanuel removed the possibility of looking reactive to a verdict, whichever way the case goes. For his part, Emanuel acknowledged the McDonald controversy will be a major component of his tenure as mayor when the history of his eight years in office is written, but he also equated it to other issues he’s tackled as mayor. “People will evaluate the entirety of your tenure. Laquan McDonald will be part of that tenure, as is full-day kindergarten, as is the full school day, as is the No. 1 city for corporate relocations and direct foreign investment. They’ll look at it in its entirety. It happened on my watch, and I think we addressed it,” Emanuel said. “We confronted the issue forthrightly. … Over the last 100 years, the city of Chicago has tried seven different reforms of the Police Department, and we’ve embraced what it takes I think to actually get it right this time.” Challengers dig in Amid the McDonald fallout, Emanuel tapped Lightfoot, a former federal prosecutor and then-president of the city’s Police Board, to co-chair a task force to recommend police reforms. She’s since been critical of the mayor’s handling of the issue and his talks with the Trump administration on the matter. She launched her own bid for mayor earlier this year. Lightfoot said divisiveness over the McDonald controversy and other issues, from economic development to education, still need to be better addressed. “This is undeniably big news, but it doesn’t change what we’re fighting for. It doesn’t change the needs of people all across this city,” Lightfoot said of Emanuel’s decision. “We live in a city where violence is far too prevalent. We live in a city where many people continue to live in poverty and struggle with chronic unemployment. We still live in a city where children must travel long distances each morning in hopes of a decent education. ... The us-versus-them mentality continues to divide our communities, and we still need a leader to unite our city; and I plan to be that leader.” McCarthy is another mayoral candidate whose bid has ties to the McDonald shooting. Emanuel fired McCarthy a week after releasing the video, saying his then-top cop had lost the public’s trust. FROM THE ARCHIVES: Feb. 23, 2011: Emanuel wins first term » For months, McCarthy has hammered Emanuel’s inability to drive crime down to the lower levels that the former police superintendent saw on his watch during 2013 and 2014. Like Lightfoot, McCarthy stressed his campaign has been in the works for months. Both, however, openly wondered whether higher profile or better funded candidates might be on the way after Emanuel’s exit. “I’m kind of saying to myself, you know, ‘is there another shoe that’s going to drop here?’ Because if you look at the way that the present mayor got into office, it was handed off to him by the previous administration, and quite obviously there were deals cut. And there probably are deals cut right now,” McCarthy said in a reference to Emanuel leaving the White House and Bill Daley, the brother of former Mayor Richard M. Daley, becoming Obama’s next chief of staff. “I try not to worry about things that I really can’t control. … I’m very confident that we’ve got a good campaign. We’ve got a good message. And I’m very confident in my ability to lead.” Emanuel’s recent bumpy years at the city’s helm drew an early — and larger — field of opposition than what has been typical of past Chicago mayoral races. Twelve challengers already have announced their candidacies. In addition to Lightfoot, McCarthy and Vallas, they include millionaire businessman Willie Wilson, activist Ja’Mal Green, Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown, Chicago principals association President Troy LaRaviere, tech entrepreneur Neal Sales-Griffin, Southwest Side attorney Jerry Joyce, policy consultant Amara Enyia, attorney John Kozlar and pharmaceutical technician and DePaul student Matthew Roney.