Carroll County school board votes to fire Kenneth Fischer

In a roughly 5-minute-long meeting, the Carroll County Public Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to terminate now-former teacher Kenneth Fischer.

Fischer, 39, who was arrested Sept. 13 on charges as a fugitive from justice in Maryland, is facing charges in Virginia on four counts of solicitation of a minor in connection with an online chat investigation that was begun on Aug. 31 by the Fairfax County Police Major Crime Bureau, Child Exploitation Unit, according to a news release from Maryland State Police, which assisted in the investigation.

Fischer, of the 800 block of Amherst Lane in Westminster, was turned over to Virginia authorities Sept. 20 for extradition from the Carroll County Detention Center where he was being held without bond.

During the special meeting, the school system’s legal counsel, Rochelle Eisenberg, spoke of the process taken in situations where a superintendent has recommended the termination of an employee.

A person can be fired for one of five reasons — immorality; misconduct in office; insubordination; incompetency; or willful neglect of duty, she said. The employee is notified, and then has 10 days to file for review of the superintendent’s recommendation, she added. The superintendent then makes the recommendation to the school board, which in turn votes whether to confirm the termination.

CCPS Superintendent Stephen Guthrie briefly spoke during the meeting, and said the school board’s process in any case is “separate and distinct from any legal process.”

Eisenberg echoed that sentiment, adding that the school board makes decisions based on its evidence.

“In some cases [of termination recommendation], an employee is involved in criminal matters,” she said. “There is a different standard of proof, and the board does not have to wait for the outcome of a criminal proceeding to make its decision.”

The board did not comment any further on the matter, though CCPS has previously said it’s cooperating with the investigation. The school board has also launched an independent investigation of its policies and procedures following Fischer’s arrest.

A detective posing as a 14-year-old boy was contacted by a stranger, later identified as Fischer, through a geo-social cellphone application, according to a news release from the Fairfax County Police Department. Fischer initiated a conversation with the detective and, soon after, solicited for sexual contact with the detective, who he believed to be a juvenile, according to the release. Fischer also sent sexually explicit images, presumably of himself, to the detective, according to the release.

During the investigation, detectives identified Fischer as the person who made the contact online. When it was determined that Fischer lived in Maryland, the detectives contacted the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for assistance with the investigation.

Through the investigation, detectives have become aware of other possible victims in Northern Virginia and Maryland, according to Fairfax County Police, and are asking the public to talk to their children and report any suspicious contact outside the school setting with Fischer.

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office, in cooperation with the state police Computer Crimes Section, Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office and Maryland Child Protective Services has since established the phone line to coordinate information and provide victims a place to report incidents and receive information on counseling or other services that they might need. Information may be phoned or text messaged to 443-373-1684, or emailed to crimeline@ccg.carr.org.

Up until his arrest, Fischer was a Carroll County Public Schools teacher. Fischer, a Liberty High School graduate, began his career with CCPS in 2000 as a teacher at North Carroll High School, before going to Winters Mill High School from 2002 to 2007. In 2006, he was named the Carroll County Public Schools Teacher of the Year.

He later moved into administration, and was the assistant principal at North Carroll High from 2007 to 2010, assistant principal at Francis Scott Key High School from 2010 to 2013 and then principal at Manchester Valley High School from 2013 until 2015. Four days before the start of the school year in 2015, Fischer requested a return to the classroom and was transferred to Sykesville Middle School for the 2015-16 year. He taught at Mount Airy Middle in 2016-17 before moving to West Middle this year.

