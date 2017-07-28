Motorists urged to delay travel with Baltimore area under flash flood watch

A flash flood watch is in effect across the Baltimore area and all of Maryland, with several inches of rain already reported around the Washington, D.C., area.

What meteorologists called an “unseasonably strong” storm system, reminiscent of winter snowstorms but packing even more moisture, began moving into the region by midday Friday. Flood warnings and flash-flood warnings were issued across Montgomery and Prince George’s counties and in the District of Columbia as storms and heavy downpours developed.

More than 3 inches of rain fell within one hour at an airport in Gaithersburg late Friday morning, the National Weather Service reported. Precipitation reached Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport by 1 p.m., with 0.63 inches falling within an hour.

The heaviest rainfall for the Baltimore region is expected between 3 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday. The area is in for an average of between 2 and 3 inches of rain, with the potential for up to 6 inches in localized areas, weather service meteorologists said.

“There’s a lot of rain on the way,” said Dan Hofmann, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Baltimore/Washington forecast office.

Maryland State Police urged drivers to use caution on the roads.

Drivers should turn around if they encounter water, be aware of the potential for hydroplaning when traveling at a high speed, avoid low-hanging trees and wires, and stop before entering any intersection where weather has affected traffic lights.

If possible, drivers should delay travel during periods of heavy rain.

The inclement weather forced some organizations to reschedule planned activities.The Maryland Zoo has postponed its Zoo Bop until Sept. 3.

The children’s outdoor music festival was originally scheduled for Saturday, and all tickets purchased for that date will be honored Sept. 3.

Rain is expected to continue into Saturday, with overnight downpours tapering to periods of light showers.

The area will begin to dry off later Saturday and Sunday, forecasters said.

Temperatures were stuck in the lower 70s Friday, and similar highs are forecast Saturday before a warmup to 80 on Sunday.

Twitter: @seanjwelsh

Email: sjwelsh@baltsun.com