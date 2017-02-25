Severe thunderstorm watch in Baltimore through Saturday night

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Baltimore-Washington area through 8 p.m. Saturday.

The watch includes Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles, Harford, Prince George's, St. Mary's and Baltimore counties, and Baltimore City.

A hazardous-weather outlook and gale warning are in also effect for the Maryland portion of the Chesapeake Bay, Tidal Potomac River, and adjacent counties in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia and D.C., with a gale warning through 1 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service warned that winds could gust up to 60 miles per hour, and quarter-sized hail is possible.

This story will be updated.

