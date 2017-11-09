Tractor trailer catches fire on I-95, closing lanes

A tractor trailer traveling on I-95 near Rosedale in Baltimore County caught fire Thursday evening, prompting lane closures and traffic jams up to three miles.

The tractor trailer was carrying multiple vehicles, a few of which also caught fire, said fire department spokesman Tim Rostkowski.

No injuries have been reported, he said, but there is a “significant” fuel spill.

The Maryland Department of Environment and a hazmat team is on the scene, Rostkowski said.

All northbound 95 express toll lanes are blocked, the Maryland Transportation Authority tweeted. Traffic has been rerouted.

“95 is probably going to be a mess for awhile,” Rostkowski said.

