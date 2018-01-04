Tractor-trailer overturns on Tydings Bridge, disrupting Cecil County traffic in snow

A tractor-trailer overturned on the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 on the Millard E. Tydings Memorial Bridge between Cecil and Harford counties in the snow on Thursday, authorities said.

No one was injured in the accident, which was reported about 1 p.m. by the Maryland Transportation Authority. It closed the northbound lanes of the bridge and snarled traffic on the interstate for hours.

The tractor trailer was removed from the bridge as of 3:15 p.m., Maryland State Police said.

Meteorologists reported as much as a couple of inches of snow in the Baltimore area Thursday, and up to 10 inches on the Eastern Shore. They warned that as the snow tapered off, dangerous wind chills and frigid temperatures were ahead.

