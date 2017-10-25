Smoke in cockpit forces emergency landing at Carroll County airport

Smoke in the cockpit of an airplane forced an emergency landing Wednesday night at Carroll County Regional Airport, according to the Westminster Fire Department.

A bird hit the single propeller of a four-person plane carrying three passengers to New Jersey from Roanoke, Va., around 9 p.m., said Lt. Dave Stull of the fire department. The bird then was sucked into the plane’s motor, releasing smoke into the cockpit.

The plane was diverted to Carroll County Regional Airport, where Westminster firefighters responded to the scene.

“They were able to clean the feathers out,” said Stull, adding that the plane “started back up and flew way.”

