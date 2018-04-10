Sinclair posts anti-CNN notice on local affiliates' websites

Local affiliates of the Sinclair Broadcast Group have posted links on their websites to a YouTube video — with a message responding to last week’s criticism against the company after it aired comments on the perils of “fake” news.

Sinclair did not respond to request for comment Tuesday evening.

The Sinclair-produced YouTube video, linked to the websites for WBFF, WNUV and WUTB, is titled “Did CNN attack Sinclair for doing exactly what CNN has done for years?”

It features clips of CNN’s Brian Stelter decrying the prevalence of fake news on social media outlets. The video concludes: “Fake news is a problem. Everyone knows it. Calling out Sinclair for attacking ‘fake news’ is dishonest and reprehensible.”

Stelter had reported last month that Sinclair would be airing an ad about “fake” news, read by local news anchors. A Deadspin video posted Saturday went viral after it showed dozens and dozens of local Sinclair anchors voicing the same script about “fake” news. The effect was widely described as Orwellian.

In addition to WBFF in Baltimore, other Sinclair stations are WJLA in Washington, KOMO is Seattle and KDSM in Des Moines.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik