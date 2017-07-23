Heavy rains bring flooding to Harford County, Baltimore region

Heavy rain brought some localized flooding to Harford County on Sunday evening, local officials said.

Several roads were flooded in the area, and Route 40 at Beards Hill Road was temporarily closed for high water, according to Harford County fire department and local volunteer fire companies.

An estimated two to four inches of rain fell in Harford by 7:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, with more rain expected into the evening and overnight. Most of it fell in the Aberdeen area.

A flash flood watch was issued for the Baltimore region until 3 a.m.

A shelter-in-place warning was also issued in the area around University of Baltimore where the annual Artscape festival was happening, the Baltimore Office of Emergency Management said. It lasted more than an hour until it was lifted at 6:20 p.m.

