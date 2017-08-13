18-year-old arrested in murder of Baltimore mother of 8, police say

A man wanted in the murder of a mother of eight who was killed after reporting her son was bullied turned himself in on Sunday, Baltimore police said.

Darius Neal, 18, had been named the department’s latest “Public Enemy No. 1” on Saturday. Police said he turned himself in once he learned of the warrant for his arrest.

Neal was wanted in the June 12 death of Charmaine Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of eight who was shot to death in a home in the 1700 block of Gertrude St. She had reported people were bullying her son over a bike just before she was killed.

Online courts records have not yet been updated to indicate charging information or whether Neal has a lawyer.

Community organizers held a vigil for Charmaine Wilson, the mother of eight who was killed earlier this week. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) Community organizers held a vigil for Charmaine Wilson, the mother of eight who was killed earlier this week. (Ulysses Muñoz / Baltimore Sun) See more videos

cwells@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cwellssun