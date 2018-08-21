Maryland man affiliated with Ku Klux Klan to be sentenced in Charlottesville on firearms change from 2017 rally

A Maryland man associated with the Ku Klux Klan who pleaded no contest to firing a gun at a 2017 white nationalist rally in Virginia is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday, according to online court records.

The Charlottesville Circuit Court docket lists the Tuesday sentencing hearing for Richard Preston, who in May entered the no contest plea to a charge of discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.

A no contest plea acknowledges that the prosecution has evidence to convict, but is not an admission of guilt.

Authorities had said Preston was shown in a video yelling and firing a handgun once while standing on a sidewalk crowded with rally-goers and counter protesters during the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in the Charlottesville’s downtown.

No one was struck.

In Virginia, the penalty for discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school is up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $100,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.