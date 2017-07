The Maryland Department of Health is advising consumers not to eat a certain brand of papayas it believes may be contaminated with salmonella.

Consumers are advised to throw away any Caribeña’s yellow, Maradol papayas, which are found in stores throughout Maryland.

The state health department said it recently tested five of the papayas at a Baltimore store and found they were contaminated with salmonella. The bacteria can cause diarrhea, vomiting, stomach pain and fever.

cwells@baltsun.com

twitter.com/cwellssun