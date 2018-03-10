NYC mayor stops in Baltimore on way to Texas, promotes progressive issues and bashes Trump policies

Mayor de Blasio is heading south — by southwest.

Hizzoner is taking a five-day trip out of the city that will include an appearance on a panel at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Tex., City Hall said Thursday.

The trip will cost about $8,000, City Hall said, and taxpayers will foot the bill.

De Blasio — who has played up his role in national politics and said he intends to travel more often — started his journey Friday with a trip to Baltimore, where he spoke at the Congressional Progressive Caucus Center Strategy Summit.

Mr. de Blasio was also scheduled to meet with individual members of Congress while in Baltimore, and with Carmen Yulín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, P.R., and Mary Kay Henry, president of the Service Employees International Union, according to the New York Times.

The mayor will spend the weekend in Austin, where he’ll meet with the U.S. Conference of Mayors and appear on a panel at the festival.

After Austin, he’ll stop in Washington, D.C., for the League of Cities spring conference, before heading back to the city Tuesday.

A rep for the mayor said he was taking flight to help at home.

“The mayor is working hard to organize mayors and progressive leaders against Trump administration efforts to decrease health care access, divest from public housing, and make our tax policy even less fair for working people,” Freddi Goldstein said. “Fighting for New Yorkers and our global city requires any mayor to occasionally travel outside the five boroughs.”

The trip was first reported by Politico.