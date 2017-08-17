'Madre Luz' protest statue in Wyman Park Dell intentionally knocked over, police say

A male shoved an anti-hate statue from its perch in the Wyman Park Dell on Thursday and then escaped in a car, Baltimore police said.

Four Confederate monuments were removed in the middle of the night on Tuesday after Mayor Catherine Pugh said she needed to to avoid any violent disturbances like the one in Charlottesville, Va.. There, a rally by Neo-Nazis, the Ku Klux Klan and other white supremacists against the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee there turned deadly over the weekend.

One of those monuments, which figured Lee and Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson, was removed from its base in Wyman Park Dell. The “Madre Luz” statute was placed in front of the Lee Jackson monument in 2015 as a silent protest to the white supremacy the artist said it represented.

After the removal of the Lee Jackson monument, activists had put the Madre Luz figure on top of the empty pedestal. But a male knocked it over and then fled in a car. Police had no more information but said the suspect was wearing a blue shirt and khaki shorts.

David Markland, 36, had come earlier with his daughters to show them the statue of Madre Luz. He’d taken a picture and posted it to Instagram — caption “Victorious.” Now, alone, he saw her toppled, crashed to the ground, crumbled up bits of papier mache strewn around the marble of the now vacant pedestal.

“It means we have a lot of work to do,” he said. "My personal opinion is that the sculpture should be permanently put up on this very pedestal in bronze.”

The news crews got there before the artist did. Pablo Machioli, who created the sculpture in 2015 as a collaboration with activist Owen Silverman Andrews, showed up along with assistant Kevin Stewart, disheartened but not surprised. They surveyed the wreckage and sat on a park bench to take it all in.

"Now we are in a process of change,” said Machioli. He wasn’t hurt by the statue’s toppling, he said, he always knew that was a possibility. What was important to him was to keep the conversation going.

Parents brought children to show them this piece of history, bystanders came as witnesses — some to pay their respects to the toppled statue, some simply to observe the empty pedestal on the historic moment.

“I’m glad to see it’s gone,” said Mandy Morrison, speaking about the Lee-Jackson statue. Originally from New York, she said she was “pretty shocked” to see the monument when she moved to Station North a year ago. “I hadn’t realized how much of this stuff was still around.”

Some people honked as they drove by — some cheering, at least one man jeering the absence, calling for the raising of the Confederate flag.

It was a bit ironic, Machioli and Silverman Andrews observed — that this time the police were leaving them alone. Just two years ago Silverman Andrews had been fined for placing the statue in a public place.

Can it be fixed? someone asked Pablo Machioli. “Of course,” he said. “Everything is fixable.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Carrie Wells contributed to this report.

