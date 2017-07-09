Tow truck driver killed on I-95 in Perryville

A 51-year-old tow truck driver was struck and killed on northbound Interstate 95 north of Route 222 in Perryville Sunday morning, State Police said, causing major traffic backups on I-95 and Route 1.

The tow truck driver, Brian Williams, was standing by his 2014 Freightliner tow truck and a purple 1993 Chevrolet Camero he was retrieving on the side of the highway about 10:32 a.m. when he was hit, police said. He was pronounced dead about 15 minutes later, police said.

Eric Schlerf, 37, of Bel Air was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee when “for unknown reasons, [he] lost control of his vehicle,” State Police said in a news release. Schlerf couldn’t be reached to comment Sunday.

No charges were immediately filed. No additional information was available.

