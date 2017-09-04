Victims identified in fatal Columbia car crash

A Baltimore man was killed and two other people were injured Sunday when two cars collided at a Columbia intersection, police said.

Shuo Zhang, 55, of Baltimore was driving a 2009 Honda Civic east on Route 175 at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday when it collided with a 1995 Toyota Camry heading south on Dobbin Road, Howard County police said. Zhang was taken to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger in the Honda, Lingyu Yin, 86, of Ellicott City was listed in serious condition at the hospital, police said.

The driver of the Toyota, Toni Marie Guthrie, 40, of Columbia, was taken to Howard County General Hospital, treated and released.

Preliminary investigation suggests Zhang failed to stop for a red light, police said. Police said the investigation is continuing.

Eastbound Route 175 and Dobbin Road were closed for about three hours following the crash.

