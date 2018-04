Howard County police were reporting Saturday afternoon that a serious crash had closed U.S. Route 1 in both directions in the Elkridge area.

Police said via Twitter at about 2:45 p.m. that they were investigating an accident involving two vehicles in the area of Route 1 southbound just south of Levering Avenue.

Police said the crash resulted in a “serious” injury, but no additional information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.