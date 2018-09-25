Ellicott City man faces sentencing Tuesday for taking government documents from NSA

An Ellicott City man and former employee of the National Security Agency who pleaded guilty in December of removing classified documents will be sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Baltimore.

Nghia Hoang Pho, 68, acknowledged last year that he removed documents over a period of five years ending in 2015, according to a plea agreement released by the federal government.

A news release from the Justice Department stated that Pho “removed and retained United States government documents and writings that contained national defense information, including information classified as Top Secret and Sensitive Compartmented Information. This material was in both hard copy and digital form, and was retained in Pho’s residence.”

Pho had said he took the documents to help him write his resume, but the material was believed to have been stolen from his computer by Russian hackers, according to reports in The New York Times reported based on interviews with unnamed government officials.

Pho worked at the agency’s Tailored Access Operations unit from 2006 to 2016, according to the agreement. The cyberwarfare unit is based at the NSA headquarters at Fort Meade. He worked on “highly classified, specialized projects and had access to government computer systems, programs, and information, including classified information,” according to the agreement.

Pho pleaded guilty to one count of willful retention of national defense information, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. The sentencing hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday before U.S. District Judge George L. Russell III.